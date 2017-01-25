PipsFactoryInd Demo

This is a Demo version of PipsFactoryInd it is works only NZD/USD but full version is works on all currency pair.

This indicator is a collection of three indicators, it is 3 in 1:

  1. PipsFactoryDaily Click Here
  2. PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here
  3. PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here


This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines.


Features:

  1. You will know what exactly price you should enter the market.
  2. You will know when to be out of market.
  3. You will know what you should do in market:
    • Buy
    • Sell
    • Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit
    • Support
    • Resistance
    • Risk to buy
    • Risk to sell


Indicator parameters:

  • Period - you can choose the period you want (Daily / weekly / Monthly).
  • Text Color - you can change the description lines colors.


Signal Types and Time frames Used:

  1. You can use this indicator on any frame time frames and you have to download the historical data of D1,W1,MN1 timeframes.
  2. For Period Daily the best time frame is H1
  3. For Period Weekly the best time frame is H4
  4. For Period Monthly the best time frame is H4
  5. Enter buy order in case the price is at buy line and there are three levels to take your profit:
    • First level is take profit.
    • Second level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
    • Third level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
    • The fourth line is Risk to enter market with buy order.
  6. Enter sell order in case price at sell line and there are three levels to take your profit:
    • First level is take profit.
    • Second level is take profit too but it is also Support
    • Third level is take profit too but it is also Support.
    • The fourth line is Risk to enter market with sell order.
  7. Currency: It works on NZD/USD because it is demo version.
  8. It is very easy to use.
How to Trade using this indicator. Click Here
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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This indicator is Demo version of FiboRec and works only on EURUSD This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there are secret lines I used. By using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle
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This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there is a secret lines i used them, by using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle break out the square area and closed over it, at least 20 pi
PipsFactoryWeekly
Alfred Kamal
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just on H4 frame and you have to download the h
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator just on H4 timeframe and you have to downloa
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator just on (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1) timeframe
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Description: This indicator is a collection of three indicators , it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here If you are interesting in all of them, you can save money - this collection indicator is cheaper. This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should
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This indicator draws the Fibonacci -38.2, -17, 38.2, 61.8, 117, 138 levels for the last closed H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly candle. Features Automatic display of the most important Fibonacci levels. Parameters TimeFrame: Choose which timeframe you want Fibonacci levels to be based on. SetLabels: Visible/invisible Fibonacci level labels. Labels Position : Position of Fibonacci level labels (Right - Left - Middle). FontSize: Font size of Fibonacci level labels. c38: Color of level 38.2%.
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5 (2)
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It is the same of Advanced Arrow indicator but shows the signal of 8 currencies pairs at the same time on 5 Timeframes without any TPs line or SL. Features You will know when exactly you should enter the market. This indicator does not repaint it's signals. Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator on any timeframes but i recommend you to use it on H1, H4 frames. The indicator gives you four signals (Ready to Buy "RBuy", Ready to Sell "RSell", Buy, Sell). When RBuy appear you
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Alfred Kamal
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This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow. It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable. Features:- Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed. You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable. You can use it on any currencies pair. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. No additional indicator needed. Easy to use. Indicator parameters:-
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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.15 03:13 
 

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