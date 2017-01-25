PipsFactoryInd Demo

This is a Demo version of PipsFactoryInd it is works only NZD/USD but full version is works on all currency pair.



This indicator is a collection of three indicators, it is 3 in 1:





This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines.





Features:



You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy

Sell

Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit

Support

Resistance

Risk to buy

Risk to sell



Indicator parameters:



Period - you can choose the period you want (Daily / weekly / Monthly).

you can choose the period you want (Daily / weekly / Monthly). Text Color - you can change the description lines colors.





Signal Types and Time frames Used: