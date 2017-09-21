Advanced Arrow Demo
- Indicators
-
Alfred KamalHi , i am Alfred
i am MQL4 programmer since 15 years ago
Developing indicators , EAs and scripts
I focused on meeting customers requirements in terms of time, cost and quality
- Version: 8.0
It is a demo version of Advanced Arrow indicator
It works only on GBPJPY but the full version works on all currency pairs.
Features
- Simply it gives you entry point ,SL line and 4 TP lines or less.
- Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change.
- It is historical indicator.
- No Repaint.
Indicator parameters
- Indicator Version: choose V5 or V6.
- TP 1 Line color: TP1 color.
- TP 2 Line color: TP2 color.
- TP 3 Line color: TP3 color.
- TP 4 Line color: TP4 color.
- Signal line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
- TP-SL Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
- Buy Signal color: Buy signal color.
- Sell Signal color: Sell signal color.
- Historical Bars: Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation.
- Show Vertical line: (true / false).
- Place of Vertical line: you can choose (On Diamond / On Signal).
- Buy Vertical line color: Buy Vertical Line color.
- Sell Vertical line color: Sell Vertical Line color.
- Vertical line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
- Ready Sign location from H/L candle in pips: you can adjust the place of ready sign in pips.
- Ready to buy Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to buy sign (see codes table).
- Ready to Sell Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to sell sign (see codes table).
- Signal location from H/L candle in pips: you can adjust the place of signal sign in pips.
- Buy Signal Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as buy signal.
- Sell Signal Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as sell signal.
- Show Resistances: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the R for:
- 1. Current day if you use (H1 or less).
- 2. Current week if you use H4.
- 3. Current month if you use D1.
- Resistance 1: R1 color.
- Resistance 2: R2 color.
- Resistance 3: R3 color.
- Resistance 4: R4 color.
- Show Supports: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the S.
- Support 1: S1 color.
- Support 2: S2 color.
- Support 3: S3 color.
- Support 4: S4 color.
- R/S Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
- TPs lines depends on R/S for: choose between
- 1. Auto: same R/S levels on the chart.
- 2. M5: R/S for time frame 5 minutes.
- 3. M15: R/S for time frame 15 minutes.
- And so on.
- Show Information: show information about last signal.
- Information Color (Buy): color of buy signal information.
- Information Color (Sell): color of sell signal information.
- Show: you can choose between (Signal ,TP, SL Lines / Just Signal).
- Notifications: (True / False) enable or Disable notifications system at all.
- Start Time (From): Duration time in day for notifications system as From Time.
- End Time (To): Duration time in day for notifications system as To Time.
- Alert Type: Choose between below for which information you want indicator telling you:
- 1. Signal,TPs,SL and Candles between Ready Sign and Signal.
- 2. Signal,TPs and SL.
- 3. Signal.
- Diamond / Vertical line Alert: (true / false).
- Alert: Displays a message in a separate window.
- Send push message: Sends push notifications to the mobile, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
- Send an email: Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
- Message Header.Long: The header of message send to you in long signal case.
- Message Header.Short: The header of message send to you in short signal case.
- Message Content.Long: The message content send to you in long signal case.
- Message Content.Short: The message content send to you in short signal case.
The best indicator i got, Nice work