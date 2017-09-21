Advanced Arrow Demo

3

It is a demo version of Advanced Arrow indicator

It works only on GBPJPY but the full version works on all currency pairs.


Features

  • Simply it gives you entry point ,SL line and 4 TP lines or less.
  • Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change.
  • It is historical indicator.
  • No Repaint.


Indicator parameters

  • Indicator Version: choose V5 or V6.
  • TP 1 Line color: TP1 color.
  • TP 2 Line color: TP2 color.
  • TP 3 Line color: TP3 color.
  • TP 4 Line color: TP4 color.
  • Signal line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • TP-SL Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • Buy Signal color: Buy signal color.
  • Sell Signal color: Sell signal color.
  • Historical Bars: Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation.
  • Show Vertical line: (true / false).
  • Place of Vertical line: you can choose (On Diamond / On Signal).
  • Buy Vertical line color: Buy Vertical Line color.
  • Sell Vertical line color: Sell Vertical Line color.
  • Vertical line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • Ready Sign location from H/L candle in pips: you can adjust the place of ready sign in pips.
  • Ready to buy Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to buy sign (see codes table).
  • Ready to Sell Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to sell sign (see codes table).
  • Signal location from H/L candle in pips: you can adjust the place of signal sign in pips.
  • Buy Signal Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as buy signal.
  • Sell Signal Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as sell signal.
  • Show Resistances: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the R for:
    • 1. Current day if you use (H1 or less).
    • 2. Current week if you use H4.
    • 3. Current month if you use D1.
  • Resistance 1: R1 color.
  • Resistance 2: R2 color.
  • Resistance 3: R3 color.
  • Resistance 4: R4 color.
  • Show Supports: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the S.
  • Support 1: S1 color.
  • Support 2: S2 color.
  • Support 3: S3 color.
  • Support 4: S4 color.
  • R/S Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • TPs lines depends on R/S for: choose between
    • 1. Auto: same R/S levels on the chart.
    • 2. M5: R/S for time frame 5 minutes.
    • 3. M15: R/S for time frame 15 minutes.
    • And so on.
  • Show Information: show information about last signal.
  • Information Color (Buy): color of buy signal information.
  • Information Color (Sell): color of sell signal information.
  • Show: you can choose between (Signal ,TP, SL Lines / Just Signal).
  • Notifications: (True / False) enable or Disable notifications system at all.
  • Start Time (From): Duration time in day for notifications system as From Time.
  • End Time (To): Duration time in day for notifications system as To Time.
  • Alert Type: Choose between below for which information you want indicator telling you:
    • 1. Signal,TPs,SL and Candles between Ready Sign and Signal.
    • 2. Signal,TPs and SL.
    • 3. Signal.
  • Diamond / Vertical line Alert: (true / false).
  • Alert: Displays a message in a separate window.
  • Send push message: Sends push notifications to the mobile, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
  • Send an email: Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
  • Message Header.Long: The header of message send to you in long signal case.
  • Message Header.Short: The header of message send to you in short signal case.
  • Message Content.Long: The message content send to you in long signal case.
  • Message Content.Short: The message content send to you in short signal case.
Reviews 2
Soad Attallah
22
Soad Attallah 2018.03.24 01:44 
 

The best indicator i got, Nice work

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Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Shengzu Zhong
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Roman Podpora
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there is a secret lines i used them, by using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle break out the square area and closed over it, at least 20 pi
PipsFactoryWeekly
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just on H4 frame and you have to download the h
PipsFactoryMonthly
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator just on H4 timeframe and you have to downloa
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator just on (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1) timeframe
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Description: This indicator is a collection of three indicators , it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here If you are interesting in all of them, you can save money - this collection indicator is cheaper. This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should
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3.9 (39)
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This indicator depends on some secrets equations to draw Signals with Stop loss and maximum 4 Take profits. There is a free EA depends on this indicator as a gift when you purchase/rent it. Features Simply it gives you entry point as Ready sign (Buy / Sell) and arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed, also SL line and 4 TP lines or less. Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. user manual for V5 please click
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Features All in One indicator is a simple indicator. It makes you know about eight indicators in all timeframes at just one view in the same time. Stochastic RSI Moving Average (MA) Parabolic SAR ADX MACD CCI Last Candle (Candle) in all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) in the same time. Parameters Stochastic PercentK : period of the %K line. PercentD : period of the %D line. Slowing : slowing value. RSI RSIP1 : period 1 RSIP2 : period 2 Fast Moving Average MA averaging period: aver
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Pivot Points is used by traders to objectively determine potential support and resistance levels. Pivots can be extremely useful in Forex since many currency pairs usually fluctuate between these levels. Most of the time, price ranges between R1 and S1. Pivot points can be used by range, breakout, and trend traders. Range-bound Forex traders will enter a buy order near identified levels of support and a sell order when the pair nears resistance. But there is more one method to determine Pivot po
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This indicator draws the Fibonacci -38.2, -17, 38.2, 61.8, 117, 138 levels for the last closed H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly candle. Features Automatic display of the most important Fibonacci levels. Parameters TimeFrame: Choose which timeframe you want Fibonacci levels to be based on. SetLabels: Visible/invisible Fibonacci level labels. Labels Position : Position of Fibonacci level labels (Right - Left - Middle). FontSize: Font size of Fibonacci level labels. c38: Color of level 38.2%.
Multi Advanced Arrow
Alfred Kamal
5 (2)
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It is the same of Advanced Arrow indicator but shows the signal of 8 currencies pairs at the same time on 5 Timeframes without any TPs line or SL. Features You will know when exactly you should enter the market. This indicator does not repaint it's signals. Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator on any timeframes but i recommend you to use it on H1, H4 frames. The indicator gives you four signals (Ready to Buy "RBuy", Ready to Sell "RSell", Buy, Sell). When RBuy appear you
Professional Arrows
Alfred Kamal
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This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow. It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable. Features:- Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed. You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable. You can use it on any currencies pair. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. No additional indicator needed. Easy to use. Indicator parameters:-
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Soad Attallah
22
Soad Attallah 2018.03.24 01:44 
 

The best indicator i got, Nice work

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2018.03.08 11:31 
 

Waste of time.

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