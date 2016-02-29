FiboRecDemo

This indicator is Demo version of FiboRec and works only on EURUSD

This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there are secret lines I used. By using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as:





Features

You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak.





Signal Types and Frame used

You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle break out the square area and closed over it, at least 20 pips of take profit, close your buy order when candle closed under the square area as stop loss. Enter Sell order in case Candle break out the square area and closed under it, at least 20 pips of take profit, close your Sell order when candle closed over the square area as stop loss. Currency: It works on any currency pair, but for best results use it on EURUSD. It is very easy to use.





Parameters

No Parameters in demo version.