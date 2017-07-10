All inOneDemo

Features

It is a demo version of All inOne indicator It works only on EURUSD, but the full version works on all currency pairs.

All in One indicator is a simple indicator, it makes you know about 8 indicators in all timeframes simultaneously at a single glance.

Stochastic

RSI

Moving Average (MA)

Parabolic SAR

ADX

MACD

CCI

Last Candle (Candle)

In all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) at the same time.





Parameters

Stochastic:

PercentK : Period of the %K line.

: Period of the %K line. PercentD : Period of the %D line.

: Period of the %D line. Slowing: Slowing value.

RSI:

RSIP1 : Period 1

: Period 1 RSIP2: Period 2

Fast Moving Average:

MA averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.

Averaging period for calculation. Averaging method: Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted.

Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted. Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

Slow Moving Average:

MA averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.

Averaging period for calculation. Averaging method: Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted.

Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted. Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

Parabolic SAR:

Step: price increment step - acceleration factor.

price increment step - acceleration factor. Maximum: maximum value of step.

ADX:

Averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.

Averaging period for calculation. Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

MACD:

Fast EMA period: Fast EMA averaging period.

Fast EMA averaging period. Slow EMA period: Slow EMA averaging period.

Slow EMA averaging period. Signal line period: Signal line averaging period.

Signal line averaging period. Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

CCI: