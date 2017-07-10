All inOneDemo
- Indicators
-
Alfred KamalHi , i am Alfred
i am MQL4 programmer since 15 years ago
Developing indicators , EAs and scripts
I focused on meeting customers requirements in terms of time, cost and quality
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 December 2021
Features
It is a demo version of All inOne indicator
It works only on EURUSD, but the full version works on all currency pairs.
All in One indicator is a simple indicator, it makes you know about 8 indicators in all timeframes simultaneously at a single glance.
- Stochastic
- RSI
- Moving Average (MA)
- Parabolic SAR
- ADX
- MACD
- CCI
- Last Candle (Candle)
In all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) at the same time.
Parameters
Stochastic:
- PercentK: Period of the %K line.
- PercentD: Period of the %D line.
- Slowing: Slowing value.
RSI:
- RSIP1: Period 1
- RSIP2: Period 2
Fast Moving Average:
- MA averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
- Averaging method: Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted.
- Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
Slow Moving Average:
- MA averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
- Averaging method: Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted.
- Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
Parabolic SAR:
- Step: price increment step - acceleration factor.
- Maximum: maximum value of step.
ADX:
- Averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
- Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
MACD:
- Fast EMA period: Fast EMA averaging period.
- Slow EMA period: Slow EMA averaging period.
- Signal line period: Signal line averaging period.
- Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
CCI:
- Averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
- Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
There is a mistake in the candle's signal, please correct it