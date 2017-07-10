All inOneDemo

Features

It is a demo version of All inOne indicator

It works only on EURUSD, but the full version works on all currency pairs.

All in One indicator is a simple indicator, it makes you know about 8 indicators in all timeframes simultaneously at a single glance.

  • Stochastic
  • RSI
  • Moving Average (MA)
  • Parabolic SAR
  • ADX
  • MACD
  • CCI
  • Last Candle (Candle)

In all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) at the same time.


Parameters

Stochastic:

  • PercentK: Period of the %K line.
  • PercentD: Period of the %D line.
  • Slowing: Slowing value.

RSI:

  • RSIP1: Period 1
  • RSIP2: Period 2

Fast Moving Average:

  • MA averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
  • Averaging method: Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted.
  • Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

Slow Moving Average:

  • MA averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
  • Averaging method: Moving Average method. It can be any of Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted.
  • Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

Parabolic SAR:

  • Step: price increment step - acceleration factor.
  • Maximum: maximum value of step.

ADX:

  • Averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
  • Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

MACD:

  • Fast EMA period: Fast EMA averaging period.
  • Slow EMA period: Slow EMA averaging period.
  • Signal line period: Signal line averaging period.
  • Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

CCI:

  • Averaging period: Averaging period for calculation.
  • Applied price: Applied price. It can be any of Close price, Open price, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
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Jianyou Wu
41
Jianyou Wu 2017.12.23 13:00 
 

There is a mistake in the candle's signal, please correct it

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