Multi Advanced Arrow

5

It is the same of Advanced Arrow indicator but shows the signal of 8 currencies pairs at the same time on 5 Timeframes without any TPs line or SL.


Features

You will know when exactly you should enter the market.

This indicator does not repaint it's signals.


Signal Types and Timeframes Used

  1. You can use this indicator on any timeframes but i recommend you to use it on H1, H4 frames.
  2. The indicator gives you four signals (Ready to Buy "RBuy", Ready to Sell "RSell", Buy, Sell).
  3. When RBuy appear you should be ready to enter Buy trade and waiting for Buy appear to enter Buy order.
  4. When RSell appear you should be ready to enter Sell trade and waiting for Sell appear to enter Sell order.
  5. Also the indicator show you the number of Candle which signal appear on it.
  6. so whenever the number of signal candle is small it will be successful trade.
  7. Currency: It works on any currency pair you choose in input parameter.
  8. It is very easy to use.


Take-profit and stop-loss

It depends on the time frame you use.


Indicator parameters

  • TimeFrames Color - The color of TimeFrames names.
  • Currency Pair Color - The color of Currency Pair names.
  • Ready to Sell Color - The color of ready to Sell signal (RSell).
  • Sell Color - The color of Sell signal (Sell).
  • Ready to Buy Color - The color of ready to Buy signal (RBuy).
  • Buy Color - The color of Buy signal (Buy).
  • Candle Age color - The color of Candle Age.
  • Font Size - Font size of all text in the indicator.
  • Font name - Type any kind in Font to change all text in the indicator.
  • Symbol 1 - The name of first currency pair.
  • Symbol 2 - The name of second currency pair.
  • Symbol 3 - The name of third currency pair.
  • Symbol 4 - The name of fourth currency pair.
  • Symbol 5 - The name of fifth currency pair.
  • Symbol 6 - The name of sixth currency pair.
  • Symbol 7 - The name of seventh currency pair.
  • Symbol 8 - The name of eighth currency pair.
  • Timeframe 1 - The first TimeFrame.
  • Timeframe 2 - The second TimeFrame.
  • Timeframe 3 - The third TimeFrame.
  • Timeframe 4 - The fourth TimeFrame.
  • Timeframe 5 - The fifth TimeFrame.
  • Max scan signal - Indicator will only show Buy/Sell signals up to last "assign number" bars.
  • Notifications - (True / False) enable or Disable notifications system at all.
  • Alert - Displays a message in a separate window.
  • Send push message - Sends push notifications to the mobile, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
  • Send an email - Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
  • Message Header.Long - The header of message send to you in long signal case.
  • Message Header.Short - The header of message send to you in short signal case.
  • Message Content.Long - The message content send to you in long signal case.
  • Message Content.Short - The message content send to you in short signal case.
  • Template file name without .tpl - Type template file name that will be assign on chart will open when clicked on any Time frame, but file name must be without (.tpl).

If you want to work on just one or two Currency pair you can leave others null.

When you type the symbol name in input parameters you have to enter it as it is.

Ex: if EUR/USD appears to you (EURUSD@, EURUSDM, EURUSD...) you must type it as it is appears to you.

If you did not, it will not work.

Like the fifth picture on the screen shots.

Reviews 2
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.04.12 04:43 
 

Love it!

1q2w3ezx
434
1q2w3ezx 2017.04.26 04:54 
 

Excellent indicator...no having to have tons of charts open to watch for signals from the AA.

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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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FiboRecDemo
Alfred Kamal
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is Demo version of FiboRec and works only on EURUSD This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there are secret lines I used. By using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle
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Advanced Arrow Demo
Alfred Kamal
3 (2)
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It is a demo version of Advanced Arrow indicator It works only on GBPJPY but the full version works on all currency pairs. Features Simply it gives you entry point ,SL line and 4 TP lines or less. Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. Indicator parameters Indicator Version : choose V5 or V6. TP 1 Line color : TP1 color. TP 2 Line color : TP2 color. TP 3 Line color : TP3 color. TP 4 Line color : TP4 colo
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PipsFactoryMonthlyDemo
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
This is Demo Version of PipsFactoryMonthly This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator ju
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PipsFactoryWeeklyDemo
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
This is Demo version of PipsFactoryWeekly This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just
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PipsFactoryDailyDemo
Alfred Kamal
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is Demo Version of PipsFactoryDaily This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator
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PipsFactoryInd Demo
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This is a Demo version of PipsFactoryInd it is works only NZD/USD but full version is works on all currency pair. This indicator is a collection of three indicators, it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you shoul
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All inOneDemo
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
Features It is a demo version of All inOne indicator It works only on EURUSD, but the full version works on all currency pairs. All in One indicator is a simple indicator, it makes you know about 8 indicators in all timeframes simultaneously at a single glance. Stochastic RSI Moving Average (MA) Parabolic SAR ADX MACD CCI Last Candle (Candle) In all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) at the same time. Parameters Stochastic: PercentK : Period of the %K line. PercentD : Period of the %
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FiboRec
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there is a secret lines i used them, by using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle break out the square area and closed over it, at least 20 pi
PipsFactoryWeekly
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just on H4 frame and you have to download the h
PipsFactoryMonthly
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator just on H4 timeframe and you have to downloa
PipsFactoryDaily
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator just on (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1) timeframe
PipsFactoryInd
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
Description: This indicator is a collection of three indicators , it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here If you are interesting in all of them, you can save money - this collection indicator is cheaper. This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should
Advanced Arrow
Alfred Kamal
3.9 (39)
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This indicator depends on some secrets equations to draw Signals with Stop loss and maximum 4 Take profits. There is a free EA depends on this indicator as a gift when you purchase/rent it. Features Simply it gives you entry point as Ready sign (Buy / Sell) and arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed, also SL line and 4 TP lines or less. Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. user manual for V5 please click
All inOne
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
Features All in One indicator is a simple indicator. It makes you know about eight indicators in all timeframes at just one view in the same time. Stochastic RSI Moving Average (MA) Parabolic SAR ADX MACD CCI Last Candle (Candle) in all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) in the same time. Parameters Stochastic PercentK : period of the %K line. PercentD : period of the %D line. Slowing : slowing value. RSI RSIP1 : period 1 RSIP2 : period 2 Fast Moving Average MA averaging period: aver
All Pivot Points
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
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Pivot Points is used by traders to objectively determine potential support and resistance levels. Pivots can be extremely useful in Forex since many currency pairs usually fluctuate between these levels. Most of the time, price ranges between R1 and S1. Pivot points can be used by range, breakout, and trend traders. Range-bound Forex traders will enter a buy order near identified levels of support and a sell order when the pair nears resistance. But there is more one method to determine Pivot po
FiboLevels
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator draws the Fibonacci -38.2, -17, 38.2, 61.8, 117, 138 levels for the last closed H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly candle. Features Automatic display of the most important Fibonacci levels. Parameters TimeFrame: Choose which timeframe you want Fibonacci levels to be based on. SetLabels: Visible/invisible Fibonacci level labels. Labels Position : Position of Fibonacci level labels (Right - Left - Middle). FontSize: Font size of Fibonacci level labels. c38: Color of level 38.2%.
Professional Arrows
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow. It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable. Features:- Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed. You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable. You can use it on any currencies pair. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. No additional indicator needed. Easy to use. Indicator parameters:-
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.04.12 04:43 
 

Love it!

1q2w3ezx
434
1q2w3ezx 2017.04.26 04:54 
 

Excellent indicator...no having to have tons of charts open to watch for signals from the AA.

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