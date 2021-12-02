FiboLevels
- Indicators
-
Alfred KamalHi , i am Alfred
i am MQL4 programmer since 15 years ago
Developing indicators , EAs and scripts
I focused on meeting customers requirements in terms of time, cost and quality
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 2 December 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator draws the Fibonacci -38.2, -17, 38.2, 61.8, 117, 138 levels for the last closed H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly candle.
Features
Automatic display of the most important Fibonacci levels.
Parameters
- TimeFrame: Choose which timeframe you want Fibonacci levels to be based on.
- SetLabels: Visible/invisible Fibonacci level labels.
- LabelsPosition: Position of Fibonacci level labels (Right - Left - Middle).
- FontSize: Font size of Fibonacci level labels.
- c38: Color of level 38.2%.
- c61: Color of level 61.8%.
- c117: Color of level 117%.
- c138: Color of level 138%.
- c_17: Color of level -17%.
- c_38: Color of level -38.2%.