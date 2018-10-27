Volumen Advisor

Useful tool that will notify you when it detects a possible movement by volume input.

Fundamentally in Futures.



Detects areas of NO OFFER / NO DEMAND.



Compare the volume of the candle in progress with the previous ones.

If the volume has been decreasing, when the current contracts, surpass the previous one, ALERT!



- It can be loaded in the main graphic or windows.

- For any temporality.

- It warns you with a pop-up window, on which graph the alarm went off.

- When the pattern is detected, the acoustic alert sounds.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Volume Color Bar
Ivan Bermejo
Indicators
This indicator customizes the volume candles to match the color of the price candle. If it's a bullish candle, the volume candle will be green... And if it's a bearish candle, the volume candle will be red... Very useful for seeing the dominant trend at a glance... You can customize the color of the volume candles, their thickness, style, and even the timeframes you want them displayed on... It's like the default MT5 Volume indicator, but this one has the option to customize colors and styles...
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