Volumen Advisor

Useful tool that will notify you when it detects a possible movement by volume input.





Fundamentally in Futures.













Detects areas of NO OFFER / NO DEMAND.













Compare the volume of the candle in progress with the previous ones.





If the volume has been decreasing, when the current contracts, surpass the previous one, ALERT!













- It can be loaded in the main graphic or windows.





- For any temporality.





- It warns you with a pop-up window, on which graph the alarm went off.





- When the pattern is detected, the acoustic alert sounds.



