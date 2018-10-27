Volumen Advisor
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Useful tool that will notify you when it detects a possible movement by volume input.
Fundamentally in Futures.
Detects areas of NO OFFER / NO DEMAND.
Compare the volume of the candle in progress with the previous ones.
If the volume has been decreasing, when the current contracts, surpass the previous one, ALERT!
- It can be loaded in the main graphic or windows.
- For any temporality.
- It warns you with a pop-up window, on which graph the alarm went off.
- When the pattern is detected, the acoustic alert sounds.