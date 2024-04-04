Harmonic Hybrid
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Clemence BenjaminHighly motivated Forex trading tools developer, MQL5 author, content creator, and passionate educator. I am dedicated to helping traders excel by making trading more efficient and effective through algorithmic solutions.
- Version: 2.64
Volume and RSI-based sniper entry signals for Boom and Crash synthetics feature robust entry alert systems. For more advanced filter signals, consider the Harmonic Hybrid Pro. When trading spikes, three orders are strategically placed to manage risk, with the third order positioned close to the highest probability of a spike. Signals are no longer valid fifteen minutes after the final order, and any losses should be closed promptly. For take profit (Tp), it is advisable to exit shortly after a spike moves in your favor. Feel free to reach out to me via private messages for a detailed user guide.
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