Harmonic Hybrid

Volume and RSI-based sniper entry signals for Boom and Crash synthetics feature robust entry alert systems. For more advanced filter signals, consider the Harmonic Hybrid Pro. When trading spikes, three orders are strategically placed to manage risk, with the third order positioned close to the highest probability of a spike. Signals are no longer valid fifteen minutes after the final order, and any losses should be closed promptly. For take profit (Tp), it is advisable to exit shortly after a spike moves in your favor. Feel free to reach out to me via private messages for a detailed user guide.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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RSI Alert Tool
Clemence Benjamin
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This wonderful tool works on any pair producing alerts whenever the market enters the overbought and oversold zones of the market. The signals come as  BUY or SELL but it does not necessarily mean you should go on and execute order, but that you should begin to study the chart for potential reversal. For advanced signal tools check out some of our premium tools like Dual Impulse.
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Dual Impulse MT4
Clemence Benjamin
Indicators
Reliable swing and trend-continuation signals designed to support disciplined trading and efficient risk management. The system provides pre-calculated SL and TP levels, allowing traders to define position size according to their own risk preferences. A built-in liquidity-filtration algorithm helps isolate high-quality setups by filtering out low-probability signals, ensuring clearer and more actionable trade opportunities. This tool is suitable for traders who value structure, precision, and f
Dual Impulse
Clemence Benjamin
Indicators
This is a custom indicator based on candlestick price action. It generates alerts for buy or sell signals on any trading instrument. There are explanatory materials available for signal validation, entry, and exit techniques. To learn more, search for Benjc Trade Advisor on YouTube for explanatory videos. The latest version includes liquidity filters to enhance signal accuracy.  Future updates will likely come with price increases. When a signal is generated, the system prompts immediate trading
Institutional Trading Zones
Clemence Benjamin
Indicators
Trade Like the Big Players! ITZ is the ultimate tool for traders looking to align with institutional movements.  It keeps you informed about incoming and outgoing market sessions while leveraging highly optimized strategies for session signals. Key Features:  Multi-Currency Support – Trade across different assets effortlessly.  Optimized for M1 to M30 Timeframes – Ideal for scalpers and day traders.  3 Powerful Signal Strategies – Designed for high-probability trades.  Session Markers & Alerts
News Champion
Clemence Benjamin
Utilities
News Champion is a disciplined Expert Advisor designed for traders who operate around high-impact economic releases on fast-moving currency pairs. Rather than attempting to predict outcomes, the system focuses on structured execution around event-driven volatility, particularly in the critical minutes surrounding major macroeconomic announcements where price discovery is most aggressive. Optimized for the M1 timeframe, News Champion aligns with the reality that most market displacement during
Price Action Range Intelligence
Clemence Benjamin
Indicators
P A R Intelligence is a multi-strategy trading indicator designed for professional traders who demand precision, flexibility, and advanced market analysis. This powerful tool combines two proven trading methodologies into one seamless interface, providing institutional-grade support/resistance detection with intelligent breakout and pattern recognition systems. Why This Is Your Ultimate Trading Edge DUAL-STRATEGY ARCHITECTURE Choose between - or combine - two powerful trading approaches:
Basket Mean Reversion Strategy
Clemence Benjamin
Experts
Basket Mean Reversion Strategy (BMR)   is a multi-symbol mean-reversion Expert Advisor that trades a correlated basket as a single spread. When the basket moves too far from its statistical average, BMR opens the opposite position across the basket and closes it as the spread reverts. Autopilot mode   — trades autonomously, or switch to   signal-only mode   with sound alerts and manual trade instructions so you can confirm every entry yourself. Adaptive risk control   — volatility-based stop lo
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Andrew
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Andrew 2026.02.04 17:20 
 

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Clemence Benjamin
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Reply from developer Clemence Benjamin 2026.02.04 17:47
Thank you.
ala Turkmani
247
ala Turkmani 2025.12.09 20:09 
 

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Clemence Benjamin
36804
Reply from developer Clemence Benjamin 2025.12.10 05:12
Thanks for coming back with a testimony.
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