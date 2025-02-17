Pivot Point Breakout and Reversal

Pivot Point Breakout & Reversal is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 timeframe. The EA trades breakouts of the Central Pivot Range (CPR) as well as reversals from support and resistance levels (R2, R1, S1, S2). Only one order of each type can be opened simultaneously. All orders are opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The order volume can be either fixed or variable. The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial order closure to decrease risks and get the profit. The default parameter values are optimized for GBP/USD currency pair at GMT+2 time zone and 5-digit quotes. EA can be applied to other currencies subject to the optimization performed.

There are some parameters for flexible adjustments of the EA behavior:

Parameter

 Meaning

Time difference*

The shift of the time (in hours) to the desired time zone

Time range start hour

The beginning of the trading time range

Time range last hour

The closure of the trading time range

Use constant lot

Constant or variable order volume to be used

Basic lot

The order volume in case the constant lot is used

TP deviation

The deviation of the Take Profit level (in points) from the target support/resistance level

Profit part

The part of the opened position volume to be closed with profit at the nearest support/resistance level

SL deviation

The deviation of the Stop Loss level (in points) from the support/resistance level

Loss part

The part of the opened position volume to be closed with loss at the middle level

Activate Breakout strategy

Pivot Point Breakout strategy activation

Breakout TS

Trailing stop points for the Breakout strategy (TS does not follow the price)

Activate Reversal strategy

Pivot Point support/resistance level Reversal strategy activation

Reversal TS

Trailing stop points for the Reversal strategy (TS does not follow the price)

S/R level range

The range in points around support/resistance levels

Averaging period

The short MA averaging period to catch reversals

Notification hour

The hour when a message comes to the mobile terminal (TERMINAL time)

Notification minutes

The minutes of the hour when a message comes to the mobile terminal

* The logic for the time difference adjustments: Your TERMINAL time zone + "Time difference" = DESIRED time zone. Example: GMT+9 + (-7) = GMT+2.

