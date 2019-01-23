Free trading every day

This is an adviser that often trades and opens trades almost every day (with normal optimization). In this case, the adviser opens no more than one transaction in each direction. When there are a lot of deals in optimization, more often it will give more profit in real life than advisers who, during optimization, make fewer deals, but show high profitability.

This Expert Advisor is a free version of Trading every day and has some limitations:

- currency pair only EURUSD

- lot limit to 0.1

Input parameters



Lots - lot size (at 0 the lot volume will be calculated from the percentage of available funds on the account);

- lot size (at 0 the lot volume will be calculated from the percentage of available funds on the account); MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);

- maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large); Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);

- a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal); TakeProfit - take profit (in points);

- take profit (in points); MaxStopLoss - maximum possible stop loss (in points);

- maximum possible stop loss (in points); PeriodDynamicStop - period for calculating a dynamic stop loss (at 0, the stop loss will be equal to the maximum);

- period for calculating a dynamic stop loss (at 0, the stop loss will be equal to the maximum); DynamicStopFactor - a multiplier for calculating the dynamic stop loss;

- a multiplier for calculating the dynamic stop loss; TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (at 0, trailing is not used);

- trailing stop value in points (at 0, trailing is not used); OrderComments - a comment to open orders;

- a comment to open orders; TradeEveryTick - trade every new tick (slows down optimization, but in real trading can improve profits);

- trade every new tick (slows down optimization, but in real trading can improve profits); PeriodWPR - period of the WPR indicator (Williams` Percent Range);

- period of the WPR indicator (Williams` Percent Range); LevelsWPR - WPR indicator levels (values ​​from 1 to 50, automatically converted to lower and upper levels);

- WPR indicator levels (values ​​from 1 to 50, automatically converted to lower and upper levels); PeriodWPR2 - period of the second WPR indicator (if 0, the second WPR will not be used);

- period of the second WPR indicator (if 0, the second WPR will not be used); EnableMACD - use the MACD indicator;

- use the MACD indicator; MACDPeriod1 - fast EMA period in MACD;

- fast EMA period in MACD; MACDPeriod2 - slow EMA period;

- slow EMA period; MACDSignalPeriod - period of the signal line of the MACD indicator (0 - off);

- period of the signal line of the MACD indicator (0 - off); PeriodOtherWPR - period for the indicator to work from another timeframe (0 - do not use a signal from another timeframe);

- period for the indicator to work from another timeframe (0 - do not use a signal from another timeframe); OtherTimeframe - timeframe for the work of another indicator Williams` Percent Range;

- timeframe for the work of another indicator Williams` Percent Range; ShiftOtherWPR - shift for receiving the indicator signal from another timeframe;

- shift for receiving the indicator signal from another timeframe; OrderClosureAfterHours - closing trades after several hours (0 - do not close by time);

- closing trades after several hours (0 - do not close by time); EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of the transaction;

- automatic closing of the transaction; PeriodForClose - period of the WPR indicator for closing deals;

- period of the WPR indicator for closing deals; LevelsForClose - WPR indicator levels for closing deals;

- WPR indicator levels for closing deals; AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;

- period of the ADX indicator; MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator;

- the minimum level of the ADX indicator; MaxAdxLevel - maximum level of the ADX indicator;

- maximum level of the ADX indicator; Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;

- the hour to start trading; Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;

- the hour of the end of trading; ShowInfo - enable display of information.