FairyFibo can generate as many as 70 different BUY signals and 70 different SELL signals solely based on Price Action and Fibonacci levels. The idea is to catch as many as Swing High's and Swing Low's but with the consideration of the current trend mind. This indicator can be also used for Binary Options Trading as most of the time price tends to follow the signal direction immediately. Most of the strategies are already optimized for different time frames and different market conditions. While in practical you will not need that many strategies to develop a profitable system. The idea for presenting all the possibilities here is for the reason that each market behaves differently and they have their own characteristics. In any case if you found any strategy that is not performing well for a given market then you can always deselect those strategies. Before testing it in strategy tester make sure that you have atleast 90% quality data and no mismatched chart errors. Before going to trade live you should spend 4-5 weeks of time to get used to with the signals that you have selected for a specific market. If you are an experienced Price Action and Fibonacci trader then this is going to be your dream tool.





Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35339

ADVANTAGES:

Interactive Fibonacci Retracement and Extension tool

Interactive Regression Channel

Interactive Support and Resistance levels

Works on any market and any time frames.

Offers Profit target along side BUY/SELL signals

Good at catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows.

No repainting at all.

Absolute freedom to Activate/Deactivate signals

Voice Alert for Fibonacci levels, Support and Resistance levels, Swing High, Swing Low, Regression Channel, and BUY and SELL signals

Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals

Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals

Flash Alert for Fibonacci levels, Support and Resistance levels, and Regression Channel

Smart Info Panel with significant Price Action information about the market





Lines Description:

Larger horizontal lines are Retracement levels. Green means uptrend. Red means downtrend.

Smaller horizontal lines are Extension levels. Green means uptrend. Red means downtrend.

Three parallel blue lines are Regression channel lines. Channel pointing upwards means uptrend, pointing downwards means down trend. Flat means range bound.

Small dotted lines are short term Support and Resistance lines.





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Attention!!!!