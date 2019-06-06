The Raven Binary Options Indicator

1

UPDATE: Works EXTREMELY well for EURJPY! --> more than 66% win rate monthly Guarantee!

I want to introduce you the next-gen unique adaptive Binary options Indicator. This will destroy EURUSD & EURJPY The Raven is so sharp and efficient that it will pick the tops and bottoms of ANY type of market. Can also be used as a Forex Scalper.

The Raven signal is based on multiple confirmation analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. Will win at least 7 trades from 10. Proven. You can try and test it. count it. 

This powerful indicator is intended to solve all your frustration trading Binary Options, and will hopefully win back all your previous loss faster, and provide you with the profit you deserve. 

No fancy pantsy flashy and confusing useless indicator needed anymore. Just this simple ready to use Binary options indicator. One indicator to rule them all.

How to use:

1. Wait for arrow signal to show in the 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME. (IT DOES NOT REPAINT)

2. Place position right after the close of the signal candle. 

3. Set expiry for FOUR candles after the signal candle. Remember 4 CANDLE/4 MINUTE!!!  

4. ## For martingale users, place the martingale on the NEXT SIGNAL, not the next candle. ##


Features:

- This only used for the 1 minute time frame

- This is indicator is also compatible with Binary Options trading Bots such as MT2TRADING.

- Recommended for EURJPY !

- Be prepared to expect at least 4 to 5 signals each day.

- Be prepared to finally make money.


Always remember in trading "You cannot predict the future, but you  CAN increase the odds in your favor"


Wish you well, and profit always!


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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
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5 (1)
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The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Dustychrome
106
Dustychrome 2023.09.25 21:59 
 

THIS USELESS INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK CORRECTLY AND THE SELLER REFUSES TO PROVIDE ANY KIND OF TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE, COMPLETE WASTE OF MONEY.

Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
1659
Reply from developer Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah 2023.10.08 18:08
Thank you for your purchase, please rate five star and i will send you you money back
Rayfani
15
Rayfani 2020.10.06 12:01 
 

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