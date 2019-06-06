The Raven Binary Options Indicator

UPDATE: Works EXTREMELY well for EURJPY! --> more than 66% win rate monthly Guarantee!

I want to introduce you the next-gen unique adaptive Binary options Indicator. This will destroy EURUSD & EURJPY The Raven is so sharp and efficient that it will pick the tops and bottoms of ANY type of market. Can also be used as a Forex Scalper.

The Raven signal is based on multiple confirmation analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. Will win at least 7 trades from 10. Proven. You can try and test it. count it.

This powerful indicator is intended to solve all your frustration trading Binary Options, and will hopefully win back all your previous loss faster, and provide you with the profit you deserve.

No fancy pantsy flashy and confusing useless indicator needed anymore. Just this simple ready to use Binary options indicator. One indicator to rule them all.

How to use:

1. Wait for arrow signal to show in the 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME . (IT DOES NOT REPAINT)

2. Place position right after the close of the signal candle.

3. Set expiry for FOUR candles after the signal candle. Remember 4 CANDLE/4 MINUTE !!!

4. ## For martingale users, place the martingale on the NEXT SIGNAL, not the next candle. ##





Features:

- This only used for the 1 minute time frame

- This is indicator is also compatible with Binary Options trading Bots such as MT2TRADING.

- Recommended for EURJPY !

- Be prepared to expect at least 4 to 5 signals each day.

- Be prepared to finally make money.





Always remember in trading "You cannot predict the future, but you CAN increase the odds in your favor"





Wish you well, and profit always!



