The Salinui trend indicator works using a special algorithm. It finds the current trend based on many factors. Indicator entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. Simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. The default indicator settings are quite effective most of the time. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points at which movement changes. You can customize the indicator based on your needs.





You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators in accordance with your strategy. For scalping, M1 and M5 timeframes are recommended, for day trading, larger timeframes. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.