Deposit Supercharger
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 3 December 2018
- Activations: 5
Deposit Supercharger: Optimized Trend Indicator
This indicator is based on three technical analysis indicators and two filters, providing more accurate signals.
Description:
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Technical Indicators: The indicator operates based on three technical analysis indicators that help determine the trend direction and potential reversal points.
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Filters: To filter signals, it uses the price highs and lows from the last two days (support and resistance levels) and a volume indicator, which enhances the signal quality.
Trading Recommendations:
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Timeframes: It is recommended for use on short timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30).
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Trade Entry Timing: It is best to open trades on 1-2-3 candles, depending on the selected timeframe.
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Additional Tools: To enhance the indicator's effectiveness, it is also recommended to use support and resistance level indicators or to set them manually.