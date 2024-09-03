Trilliant Trend

Trilliant trend indicator.

Trilliant trend is an advanced forex indicator that combines the hidden respected indicators to detect trend early. As the name suggest it is a trend indicator but incorporated to trade almost all forex strategies (all in one), manipulating the settings ,bands and lines in the indicator.

EVERY forex strategy can be traded using trilliant trend. Conditions are met when the forming  candles touches the trilliant upper band to give a buy signal arrow and lower band to give a sell signal arrow. The center line (MA) gives signal arrows on condition that the forming candle cross it. 

Trilliant indicator features four great indicators;
1. Trilliant  bands                 -- TB (main indicator -None Repainting)
2. Relative Strength index    -- Advanced RSI
3. Trilliant Moving average   --Advanced MA 
4. Average true Range          -- ATR
Used to trade time ranges, the market is mostly defined by the session relative to time of the day. This is defined by liquidity and velocity per session.
Note ; The band seen in this indicator is not the same as Bollinger Bands, this is a special band named Trilliant which has best effect on detecting signal early and faster than any band indicator.
Trilliant indicator helps traders easily finding areas and  Range breakouts depending on the trading style to invite decision and maximize their opportunities.
Trilliant trend indicator helps in ;
1. Identify trend and follows early.
2. Do not repaint at all.
3. first choice in setting stop loss and exiting trades. 
4. Select the period separately ( meaning u can select separately buy period and sell period in one indicator and again manipulate it simultaneously).
5. You can shift individual bands for buy and sell separately
6. Arrow position - You can select the arrow position you want ( 1 -first arrow , 2- second ), to leave it without typing anything at that space means all arrows must show. .
7.  RSI Filter helps to filter the market and shows area of choppiness (low liquidity and low trends). Disabled when buy level= 0 and sell level= 100.
Trilliant trend indicator shows three lines (Upper band line , lower band and a center line) and 4  separate arrows.
A cross of upper line and lower line may indicate a start of high liquidity or velocity. The center line has a great feature that can help in setting stop loss levels ( great deal for manual traders ).

It is a great pleasure to rehearse much with Trilliant trend indicator and exploit this indicator because there are much strategies to develop with it .

You can contact trilliant lab for specific or personal preferred settings you want and it will be sent to you ASAP ; 

email ;sintalforexbrainery@gmail.com

telegram username ; @SintalFX



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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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