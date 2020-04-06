RIS GridEA

Hi traders,

This is advanced trend based martingale strategy which capture both sideways and trending market. It is based on Grid and martingale system with account protection and more profit accumulation.

Here I am describing my EA for forex currency markets.

Use a micro account and micro lot size initially to train with our EA.

Use strategy tester to see the performance and how it works

Expected daily profit - 5-20% (exceeding this is a bonus)

Expected drawdown - 10% (20% or even to 40% assuming too sharp movements depending on the impact of news)

Do Payout on daily basis for ROI

No pains No gains. Happy trading!





Minimal recommended deposit for one pair:

- $3000 for 0.01 lot for standard accounts.

- $500 for 0.1 lot for cent(micro) accounts.





The preferred symbol for this Expert Advisor : EURUSD, USDJPY.





Recommended brokers and get bonus :

XM and Exness





Disclaimer:-

Be aware that forex trading is high risk and you are required to know the basics of the market behavior, volatility, charting, fundamental analysis, etc. Due to high volatility, the money may lose due to many factors beyond our EA. It is your sole responsibility to use our EA. Hence you are required to understand before using our EA. You may analyze the statistics and trades provided in our mql signal page. Also, use our demo trade to learn about our EA. After satisfying yourself, you may subscribe to our EA. In any circumstances, we are not responsible for the loss of money. You can also read the risk disclosure of the trading platforms.



