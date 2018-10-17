Trade Trend indicator is an oscillator designed to calculate trend reversal points. A set of bar calculations and a set of algorithms to calculate trend reversals.

Level probing system with high probability trends. All of these features combine to make it easier for investors to find trends.





Suggestions and Features

There are two levels on the Trade Trend indicator.

They are at levels of upper level and lower level.

The oscillator bar should be below lower level to find the upward trend.

And a lime color that tends to move upwards.

The oscillator bar is above the upper level to find the downward trend.

And a red color with a tendency to turn backwards.

Can be used in all time frames.

Can be used with all pairs.





Parameters

Trend Period - Trend period setting. Standard period 14.

period setting. Standard period 14. CountBars - calculates back bars

calculates back bars Up color - Up trend color setting

Up trend color setting Down color - Down trend color

Down trend color Upper level - Upper level setting

Upper level setting Lower level - Lower level setting



