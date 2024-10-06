Fxcycle Wave Detector

**FxCycle WaveSignal Indicator**





The **FxCycle WaveSignal Indicator** is the perfect solution for traders who want to identify strong and accurate trading opportunities using a **wave pattern** approach combined with **Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)**. This indicator is designed to provide clear **Buy** and **Sell** signals based on price movement around the **Upper** and **Lower Wave Line**, as well as presenting an attractive visual display directly on your charts.





#### **Main Features:**





1. **Accurate Buy and Sell Signal Detection:**

- This indicator uses **EMA** calculations to form the **Upper Wave Line** and **Lower Wave Line**. When the price breaks the wave line, a **Buy** or **Sell** signal is detected and displayed directly on the chart with a clear arrow.

- The **Buy signal** is displayed with a **blue arrow** below the price, and the **Sell signal** with a **red arrow** above the price.





2. **Appealing Visual Display of Signals:**

- Signal status is always displayed in the centre of the chart with clear text and attractive fonts. When there is no signal, the status ‘Waiting to enter market’ will appear, and this status is automatically updated to **Buy Signal Detected** or **Sell Signal Detected** when a new signal is detected.





3. **Real-Time Notifications:**

- This indicator provides **real-time notifications** for **Buy** and **Sell** signals, ensuring you never miss an important trading opportunity. Notifications are only sent once per signal, avoiding unnecessary repetition.





4. **Wave Calculation Based on EMA:**

- Using **Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)** on the highs and lows, this indicator charts wave movements that follow market dynamics more finely, allowing traders to capitalise on trading opportunities at saturation or breakout points.





5. **Easy Customisation and Settings:**

- Users can easily set the wave period to adjust signal sensitivity according to their trading preferences. Alert support can also be enabled or disabled as needed.





#### **How This Indicator Helps Traders:**





- Wave Detection:** Utilising the **Upper** and **Lower Wave Line** calculated from the **EMA**, this indicator helps you identify overbought and oversold areas in the market, giving you an idea of when is the best time to enter and exit the market.

- **User-Friendly:** With clear displays and easy-to-understand signal visualisations, you no longer need to be confused by too much information overload. All the important signals and information are readily available on your chart with prominent and easy-to-read fonts.





- **Real-Time Alerts:** This indicator keeps you up-to-date with significant market movements without having to keep your eyes on the screen. Simply switch on notifications and you will be alerted whenever a trading signal appears.





#### **Ideal App for Markets:**

This indicator can be used for various currency pairs (forex), commodities such as **XAUUSD (Gold)**, as well as other trading instruments that have high volatility and clear movement patterns.





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The **FxCycle WaveSignal Indicator** is an ideal tool for traders who want to increase their precision in determining entry and exit points from the market using the proven wave approach. Easy to use, visually appealing, and accurate signals make this indicator a great choice for beginner to professional traders.



