Fxcycle Wave Detector

**FxCycle WaveSignal Indicator**

The **FxCycle WaveSignal Indicator** is the perfect solution for traders who want to identify strong and accurate trading opportunities using a **wave pattern** approach combined with **Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)**. This indicator is designed to provide clear **Buy** and **Sell** signals based on price movement around the **Upper** and **Lower Wave Line**, as well as presenting an attractive visual display directly on your charts.

#### **Main Features:**

1. **Accurate Buy and Sell Signal Detection:**
   - This indicator uses **EMA** calculations to form the **Upper Wave Line** and **Lower Wave Line**. When the price breaks the wave line, a **Buy** or **Sell** signal is detected and displayed directly on the chart with a clear arrow.
   - The **Buy signal** is displayed with a **blue arrow** below the price, and the **Sell signal** with a **red arrow** above the price.

2. **Appealing Visual Display of Signals:**
   - Signal status is always displayed in the centre of the chart with clear text and attractive fonts. When there is no signal, the status ‘Waiting to enter market’ will appear, and this status is automatically updated to **Buy Signal Detected** or **Sell Signal Detected** when a new signal is detected.

3. **Real-Time Notifications:**
   - This indicator provides **real-time notifications** for **Buy** and **Sell** signals, ensuring you never miss an important trading opportunity. Notifications are only sent once per signal, avoiding unnecessary repetition.

4. **Wave Calculation Based on EMA:**
   - Using **Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)** on the highs and lows, this indicator charts wave movements that follow market dynamics more finely, allowing traders to capitalise on trading opportunities at saturation or breakout points.

5. **Easy Customisation and Settings:**
   - Users can easily set the wave period to adjust signal sensitivity according to their trading preferences. Alert support can also be enabled or disabled as needed.

#### **How This Indicator Helps Traders:**

- Wave Detection:** Utilising the **Upper** and **Lower Wave Line** calculated from the **EMA**, this indicator helps you identify overbought and oversold areas in the market, giving you an idea of when is the best time to enter and exit the market.
  
- **User-Friendly:** With clear displays and easy-to-understand signal visualisations, you no longer need to be confused by too much information overload. All the important signals and information are readily available on your chart with prominent and easy-to-read fonts.

- **Real-Time Alerts:** This indicator keeps you up-to-date with significant market movements without having to keep your eyes on the screen. Simply switch on notifications and you will be alerted whenever a trading signal appears.

#### **Ideal App for Markets:**
This indicator can be used for various currency pairs (forex), commodities such as **XAUUSD (Gold)**, as well as other trading instruments that have high volatility and clear movement patterns.

---

The **FxCycle WaveSignal Indicator** is an ideal tool for traders who want to increase their precision in determining entry and exit points from the market using the proven wave approach. Easy to use, visually appealing, and accurate signals make this indicator a great choice for beginner to professional traders.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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ihsan nur hidayat
Experts
This EA has a semi hedging character to minimize the risk of long floating. open trade parameters based on a special zone of my style of resistance support. The minimum resistance to use this EA is 10000 points with an average yield of 5% to 7% per month. If this EA is floating, it will look for a long moment for hedging floating recovery. ..................................... please keep yourself from anything products, everything have a risk.
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ihsan nur hidayat
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Fxcycle Trend Finder
ihsan nur hidayat
Indicators
Fxcycle Trend Indicator - Precision Trading for Consistent Profits Version: 1.00 Copyright: Fxcycle The Fxcycle Trend Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool designed to help traders identify market direction with ease. Built for traders of all experience levels, this indicator provides precise buy and sell signals based on advanced trend analysis, making it the perfect tool for anyone looking to maximize their profits in the Forex market. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection: Based on ad
FxCycle Scalper EA
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Fxcycle XAU Scalper Category: Scalping EA Recommended Pair: XAUUSD ( Use Low Spread Broker ) Timeframe: M1 New Version : The updated Fxcycle XAU Scalper version 1.03 now features an enhanced trading logic designed for more aggressive strategies. This version introduces continuous buy stop and sell stop orders that are triggered by indicator signals, regardless of pending orders still in the market. The EA efficiently manages pending orders while enforcing a defined limit on the number of active
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ihsan nur hidayat
Experts
Fxcycle Bollywud - Power of Dual Bollinger Bands  Monitoring Live Performance in  https://linktr.ee/fxcycle   EA STrategy : This EA employs a unique approach by analyzing the market through two Bollinger Bands with different periods . The Bollinger Band with a longer period identifies the main trend or market cycle, while the Bollinger Band with a shorter period detects precise entry and exit signals within that cycle. This sophisticated combination enables the EA to filter out false signals an
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