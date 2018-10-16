Trend Waves
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Trend Waves indicator is a trend indicator that uses Average True Range and Standard Deviation indications. It is aimed to find more healthy trends with this indicator. This indicator can be used alone as a trend indicator.
Detailed review
- 4 different trend colors appear on this indicator.
- The aqua color represents the rising trend.
- Dark aqua color means the train is getting weaker.
- pink color represents the downtrend trend.
- The dark pink color means the trend is weaker.
Parameters
- Stdeviation - Standard deviation period setting
- Stdev shift - Standard deviation shift setting
- Atr - Average True Range period setting
- AtrFactor - Average True Range calculation setting