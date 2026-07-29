Gsl Oil H4 Smart Sell System

Gsl Oil H4 Smart Sell System is an advanced technical analysis indicator engineered exclusively for Crude Oil (USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD) price dynamics.

Purpose-built for swing traders focusing on the H4 timeframe, this system utilizes structural market detection and price-action confirmation technology to identify high-probability short opportunities. It is fully functional as a standalone trading tool for oil traders who prefer focused, timeframe-specific strategies.

💡 KEY FEATURES:

  • Smart Sell Signals: Algorithmic Short entry signals designed to identify potential structural top reversals on Crude Oil charts.

  • 100% Non-Repainting (Bar Close Lock): Signal arrows lock permanently upon candle completion. Absolutely zero recalculation, zero historical shifting, and zero disappearing arrows.

  • Volume & Spread Calibration: Optimized to filter out noise and adapt to standard liquidity, tick dynamics, and institutional price action behavior.

  • Structural Target Zones: Helps traders visually identify key potential levels for logical take-profit placement and manual trade management.

⚙️ OPERATING PARAMETERS:

To ensure the highest accuracy, this specific algorithm is hard-coded with the following strict parameters:

  • Supported Symbol: USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD strictly.

  • Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) strictly.

  • Signal Type: On-chart visual arrows (MT4 Mobile Push Alerts and Automated Buy Cover exits are part of our multi-asset architecture, available separately).

For traders looking for multi-asset compatibility (Gold, Forex, Indices) and multi-timeframe flexibility (M15 to D1), please check my MQL5 Profile for full-suite systems.

🛠️ HOW TO INSTALL & USE:

  1. Download the indicator directly via your MT4 Terminal -> Market Tab.

  2. Open a USOIL, WTI, or XTIUSD chart on MetaTrader 4.

  3. Switch the timeframe strictly to H4 (4-Hour).

  4. Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart. Wait for the candle to close to confirm the signal.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading Commodities and Financial CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals generated by this software are for technical analysis and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply strict risk management and use proper stop-loss levels.


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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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