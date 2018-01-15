Objective Trend Trading Demo

This is a trend following indicator that identifies optimal entry points in the direction of a trend with an objective stop loss to manage the trade. The indicator allows you to catch trend early and ride it. The Indicator draws resistance line as it detects an Uptrend and draws support line when it detects a Downtrend on the chart. When those levels are broken, that allows you to identify the Trend Direction and Momentum in the direction of prevailing trend which offers optimal entry points in the direction of a trend.

The indicator does not repaint, effective on all timeframes less than 60 minutes and on SPX500, EURNZD. For the intraday lower time frames, volatility is taken into account to avoid false signals. So despite the price cross above/below resistance/support, the arrow signal may not be generated. Signals can be used for an Expert Advisor using the iCustom function.

The indicator allows you to catch trend early and ride it. If you are an aggressive trader, you may add positions if your previous positions are at breakeven level or profitable. This tool helps you to minimize the losses and offers far greater reward to risk.


Parameters

  • The only parameters you need to set are how you would like to notify signal entry alerts and indicator color to suit your chart background.
  • It allows you to set alerts, send emails and push notifications.

Trading Strategy:

  • Check the screenshots to understand entry/exit rules.

  • In my Opinion the indicator works well in lower time frames and especially provides good signals for day trading in 5 and 15 minutes time frames.

  • If an entry alert triggered with a big spike in the price, it would be better to avoid trade as reward to risk may not be favorable. Also, remember that if a trade entry signal has appeared after a change of direction in trend, then expect wider swings and tighter stop loss will often be taken out. To understand how you can make the most of the Objective Trend Trading Indicator Demo please refer to the video. Download full Version at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24429 to use on all pairs, indices, commodities etc..

This indicator is not:

  • An automated trading system.
  • The trade exits are not displayed as various systems can be implemented
    • i.e. Trailing Stop
    • most recent significant support/resistance to the left of entry point
    • Reward to Risk 1:1 or 2:1 or any combination of it.

All the best in your trading!

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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Objective Trend Trading
Rajendra Modha
Indicators
This is a trend following indicator that identifies optimal entry points in the d irection of a trend with an objective stop loss to manage the trade. The indicator allows you to catch trend early and ride it. The Indicator draws resistance line as it detects an Uptrend and draws support line when it detects a D owntrend on the chart. When those levels are broken that allows you to identify the Trend Direction and Momentum in the direction of prevailing trend which offers optimal entry points in
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