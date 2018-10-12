Super Trend Lines

This indicator is designed to filter trends. Using the RSI indicator we know. It is aimed to confirm trends with this indicator. Can be used alone. It can be used as an indicator to help other indicators. He is already a trend indicator. You can confirm the signals given by other indicators according to your strategy with this indicator. The RSI Trend Filtering indicator confirms trends using a number of complex algorithms. Red below trend zero represents the downward trend. If trend is blue abo