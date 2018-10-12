Super Trend Lines
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Super Trend Lines is an indicator that calculates trends using a set of channels and using a set of algorithms. This indicator helps to find trend return points. It generally represents an oscillator. This trend tracking system helps the investor to understand small or large trends and determines the direction according to it.
Time frames: M15, M30, H1
Parameters
- Period: general trend period.
- Bar: bar calculation setting
- Channel_Cal: channel calculation period. The smaller the value here, the larger the channel becomes.