SC MTF Demarker for MT4 with alert

DeMarker indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is DeMarker?

The DeMarker indicator was developed by Tom DeMark to identify exhaustion points in price movement by comparing recent intrabar highs and lows to the previous bar's range. It accumulates these deviations over a period and normalizes them to produce an oscillator ranging from 0 to 1.

Values above 0.7 signal overbought conditions and potential downside reversal risk, while values below 0.3 signal oversold conditions and potential upside reversal. Unlike RSI, DeMarker focuses on directional extreme moves rather than price closure, making it sensitive to intrabar exhaustion and price spikes.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
  • Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
  • Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
  • Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
  • Histogram or line drawing mode
  • Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
  • Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • DeMarker period: Number of bars used in the high/low deviation calculation (default: 14).
    • DeMarker bar shift: Offset the line drawing by a specified number of bars.
    • DeMarker timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
    • MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF display to timeframes higher than the current chart.
    • MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
    • Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the number of bars calculated for performance optimization.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Show levels: Toggle overbought/oversold level line visibility.
    • High level (overbought): Upper threshold value (default: 0.7).
    • Low level (oversold): Lower threshold value (default: 0.3).
    • Show middle level: Toggle the midpoint level line.
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
    • Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
    • Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
    • Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
    • Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
    • Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
    • Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
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olawaleadeosun
17
olawaleadeosun 2021.03.06 10:05 
 

Awesome

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