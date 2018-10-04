SC MTF Osma for MT4 with alert
- Indicators
-
Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.22
- Updated: 27 March 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is OSMA?
OSMA (Moving Average of Oscillator), also known as OsMA, is the difference between the MACD line and its signal line (i.e., the MACD histogram). It measures how far the MACD oscillator is from its signal moving average, effectively acting as a momentum indicator within the MACD framework.
Positive OSMA values indicate that the MACD is above its signal line (bullish momentum), while negative values indicate the MACD is below its signal line (bearish momentum). Crossings of the zero line signal potential trend changes. OSMA is widely used to confirm MACD signals and detect divergences between price and momentum.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Histogram or line drawing mode
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- Fast EMA period: Period for the fast Exponential Moving Average (default: 12).
- Slow EMA period: Period for the slow Exponential Moving Average (default: 26).
- Signal SMA period: Period for the signal line Simple Moving Average (default: 9).
- Applied price: Price type used in the calculation (default: Close).
- OSMA bar shift: Offset the line drawing by a specified number of bars.
- OSMA timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF display to timeframes higher than the current chart.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the number of bars calculated for performance optimization.
- Levels Settings:
- Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
- Adjust level value: Set custom level position (default: 0).
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
- Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
- Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating