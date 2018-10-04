SC MTF Osma for MT4 with alert

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What is OSMA?

OSMA (OsMA) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

OSMA (Moving Average of Oscillator), also known as OsMA, is the difference between the MACD line and its signal line (i.e., the MACD histogram). It measures how far the MACD oscillator is from its signal moving average, effectively acting as a momentum indicator within the MACD framework.

Positive OSMA values indicate that the MACD is above its signal line (bullish momentum), while negative values indicate the MACD is below its signal line (bearish momentum). Crossings of the zero line signal potential trend changes. OSMA is widely used to confirm MACD signals and detect divergences between price and momentum.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: