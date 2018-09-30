SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT4 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.22
- Updated: 27 March 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is Williams %R?
Williams %R (Williams Percent Range) is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams that measures the level of the closing price relative to the high-low range over a given period. Values range from -100 to 0, where readings near 0 indicate overbought conditions and readings near -100 indicate oversold conditions.
Williams %R is closely related to the Stochastic Oscillator but inverted. It is particularly useful for identifying turning points in the market. Traders typically watch for crossings of the -20 (overbought) and -80 (oversold) threshold levels to generate buy and sell signals.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Histogram or line drawing mode
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- Williams %R period: Number of bars used in the high-low range calculation (default: 14).
- Williams %R bar shift: Offset the line drawing by a specified number of bars.
- Williams %R timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF display to timeframes higher than the current chart.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the number of bars calculated for performance optimization.
- Levels Settings:
- Show levels: Toggle overbought/oversold level line visibility.
- High level (overbought): Upper threshold value (default: -20).
- Low level (oversold): Lower threshold value (default: -80).
- Show middle level: Toggle the midpoint level line.
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
- Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
- Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
Muy buena aplicación. Yo la uso para detectar ondas con periodo 40 para el mediano y largo plazo. Excelentes resultados.