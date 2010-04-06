Velvet MACD is intended for use with the Velvet advanced ordering layer. It is a modified version of the MACD indicator provided by Metaquotes and all of the data it displays is accurate and verified, when it is detected by the ordering layer. In order to place orders with the Velvet MACD indicator, the ordering layer must be installed and running. Ordering from the Velvet MACD indicator requires that "Velvet Ordering Layer" (found here), version 2.0 or higher, be installed and running.

When detected, the Velvet ordering layer will display the message "Velvet Enabled" and you will be able to place orders in the symbol for the time frame the MACD indicator is attached to with a text label marked on the indicator itself with the command "order.signal([volume]);" in the description. The volume parameter is dependent on your broker's specification for trading with any given symbol.

Ordering from signals is carried out dependent on where the signal line is located relative to the histogram when the order is placed. When the signal crosses below the histogram, a position to buy the symbol at the specified volume will be entered. Likewise, a cross above will trigger a position to sell the symbol at the given volume.







