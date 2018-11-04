Time Box Indicator MT4

4.71

Introduction To Time Box Indicator

Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences.

Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels.

It is very simple but effective tool for your trading.


Graphic Setting

  • Use White Chart
  • Line Style for Current Open price


Daily Setting

  • Update Timeframe for daily box
  • Number of days to display
  • Days Box Color
  • Days Box Width


Weekly Setting

  • Update Timeframe for weekly box
  • Number of weeks to display
  • Weeks Box Color
  • Weeks Box Width


Monthly Setting

  • Update Timeframe for monthly box
  • Number of months to display
  • Months Box Color
  • Months Box Width


Trading Strategy Guide

You can use Time Box Indicator together with any of following technical analysis.

Volume Spread Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747652

Harmonic Pattern Detection Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747647

Momentum Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747633

Supply Demand Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747632

Triangle Pattern, Falling Wedge Pattern, Rising Wedge Pattern and Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747649

Elliott Wave Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747668

Volatility Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747670


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 7
Wilfredo Alonso Aguilar
170
Wilfredo Alonso Aguilar 2024.11.28 01:21 
 

Excellent free indicator. I would love to see smaller time frames as well from h4 to m1. I think it allows you to change it but they don't display. Thank you.

varon
532
varon 2024.07.02 12:56 
 

nice indicator! very easy to use and very helpful! Thanks

holandia100
75
holandia100 2024.04.05 17:51 
 

ok g

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Roman Podpora
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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4 (1)
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This innovative technical indicator was created to detect quiet market period before the beginning of the high volatile market. Like many good technical indicators, this Market Activity Index is very stable and it is widely applicable to many financial and non financial instruments without too much restriction. The Market Activity Index can be used best to visualize the alternating form of low and high volatile market. It is very useful tool to pick up the quiet market but ironically this is the
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
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Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Turning Point Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
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Introduction To Turning Point Indicator The trajectories of Financial Market movement are very much like the polynomial curvatures with the presence of random fluctuations. It is quite common to read that scientist can decompose the financial data into many different cyclic components. If or any if the financial market possess at least one cycle, then the turning point must be present for that financial market data. With this assumption, most of financial market data should possesses the multipl
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oomeysh
25
oomeysh 2025.03.26 06:11 
 

gooood bro

Wilfredo Alonso Aguilar
170
Wilfredo Alonso Aguilar 2024.11.28 01:21 
 

Excellent free indicator. I would love to see smaller time frames as well from h4 to m1. I think it allows you to change it but they don't display. Thank you.

varon
532
varon 2024.07.02 12:56 
 

nice indicator! very easy to use and very helpful! Thanks

holandia100
75
holandia100 2024.04.05 17:51 
 

ok g

Jesus Zambrano Ortiz
18
Jesus Zambrano Ortiz 2023.03.23 17:57 
 

Indicador genial, lo uso para complementar una estrategia, por ahora va perfecto para el uso requerido.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 15:05 
 

Nice work

tora3249H
321
tora3249H 2018.11.24 07:54 
 

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