BEP and Average Level

5

I create this this Free Indicator to help you to plot your BUY / SELL Average and BEP level in your chart.

Just drag to your chart, and you can see the level and plan better to your trade.

It's usefull if you have averaging position or even hedging position, so you can plan your trade better and no need to calculate manually again.

Use it for free, and please leave comment if you feel this usefull.

Reviews 2
MirkL
86
MirkL 2023.10.19 09:35 
 

Great! The indicator works very well. Thank you.

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Stefanus Wardoyo
Indicators
This is simple indicator for displaying Multi Moving Average line in chart, with one single Indicator. Just place the indicator in your chart, select how many MAs you want to display.  And you are ready to go. Parameters can be changed on the fly by the control panel provided by the Indicator. And you can show/hide the Moving Average line just with check/unchecked in the Panel. This indicator are still in development, if you have any further feature request, please let me know in the comment.
FREE
Multi Moving Average
Stefanus Wardoyo
Indicators
This is simple indicator for displaying Multi Moving Average line in chart, with one single Indicator. Just place the indicator in your chart, select how many MAs you want to display.  And you are ready to go. Parameters can be changed on the fly by the control panel provided by the Indicator. This indicator are still in development, if you have any further feature request, please let me know in the comment.
FREE
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ebel
1221
ebel 2023.10.20 09:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stefanus Wardoyo
1555
Reply from developer Stefanus Wardoyo 2023.10.20 11:14
Thanks for using. Let me know if you have idea to improve the indicator.
MirkL
86
MirkL 2023.10.19 09:35 
 

Great! The indicator works very well. Thank you.

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