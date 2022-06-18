BEP and Average Level
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 22 September 2023
I create this this Free Indicator to help you to plot your BUY / SELL Average and BEP level in your chart.
Just drag to your chart, and you can see the level and plan better to your trade.
It's usefull if you have averaging position or even hedging position, so you can plan your trade better and no need to calculate manually again.
Use it for free, and please leave comment if you feel this usefull.
Great! The indicator works very well. Thank you.