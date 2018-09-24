Idealized
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The advisor algorithm calculates the correlation between the built-in algorithms for determining the patterns of price movements. When the dynamically calculated required correlation level is reached, the adviser enters the market.
Each transaction is controlled by a short trailing stop, which accompanies each market order in both zones - profitable and unprofitable.
Advisor is recommended to use simultaneously on the following trading instruments:
EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURGBP M5, USDCAD M5.
Parameters
- Take profit points - virtual take profit.
- Take Profit - take profit.
- Stop Loss - stop loss.
- Comment to order - comment to orders.
- MaxRisk - the maximum risk for calculating the lot size.
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - if MaxRisk = 0, this lot will be used.
- Start Trailing Stop - trailing stop start.
- Step Trailing Stop - trailing stop step.
- Use the adviser's working time? - use trading by time.
- The hour of commencement of trade - hour to start trading.
- Hour of the end of trade - hour to stop trading.
- Bands TF - Timeframe for indicator Bands.
- Bands period - Indicator period Bands;
- Bands period deviation - The deviation of the Bands indicator;
- Price type - Bands indicator price type.
- Max Slippage - maximum slippage.
- Max Spread - maximum spread.
- Magic Number - magic number for the EA's orders.