Flag Streamer Pattern
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
The Flag Streamer Pattern indicator is an indicator designed to find flag and pennant patterns. When the legend finds patterns, it draws lines on the graph screen.
Magenta lines represent the streamer pattern. Aqua colored patterns represent the flag pattern. You can change the pattern colors according to your request.
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Parameters
- fs- =======Channel Trend Setting=====
- Channel - Channel period setting
- Trend - Trend period setting
- fs1 - ========Factor and color setting======
- Streamer_Factor - Streamer Factor setting
- Streamer_color - Streamer color setting
- Flag_Factor - Flag Factor setting
- Flag_color - Flag color setting
Nice one, thanks.