Swing Reader

5

Read Elliott wave principle automatically.

With the Swing Reader, you can easily read the Elliott Wave Principle through an automatic system. With swing, we mean a ZigZag market that is created by a breakout of its standard deviation. You can set the deviation manually, or you can let the indicator do it automatically (setting the deviation to zero).


Advantages you get

  • Never repaints.
  • Points showing a horizontal line, in which statistically a long wave ends.
  • Candles showing a vertical line in which statistically a long wave ends.
  • A horizontal line created using average points composing statistically short waves.
  • A horizontal line created using average points composing statistically long waves.
  • Possibility to optimize the indicator for each timeframe.

Above on the right, you will find very important information concerning the market movement:

  • Long Waves Average Time: number of candles composing statistically a LONG wave.
  • Short Waves Average Time: number of candles composing statistically a SHORT wave.
  • Long Waves Average: points composing statistically a LONG wave.
  • Short Waves Average: points composing statistically a SHORT wave.
  • Last impulse: If there is a long impulse, it means that the last long wave is bigger (in points) than the last short wave; if the impulse is short, it is the opposite.


Inputs

  • Deviation: Set your standard deviation to calculate the swing (if set to zero, the indicator will choose for you the standard deviation).
  • Average Method: Choose your favourite method to calculate the averages that you will find above on the right. You will have two options at your disposal:
    1. Simple: Arithmetical average.
    2. Linear Weighted: An average weighted by the latest waves (newest waves are more important!!).
  • Bulls Color: Choose your favourite color for long waves.
  • Bears Color: Choose your favourite color for short waves.
  • Swing Width: Choose your favourite waves width.

Notifications Settings

  • Use Alert: If true, indicator will send you alerts.
  • Use Mail: If true, indicator will send you e-mails.
  • Use Push Notifications: If true, indicator will send you push notifications.
MT5 Version-> https://mql5.com/7sb9f 
Reviews 2
Florian Zuercher
13731
Florian Zuercher 2018.11.23 19:44 
 

Swing Reader is a great additional tool to have in your trading strategy to help identify swings and potential reversals in the market.

Recommended products
Swing High Low Fibonacci
Frank Wesley Iii Mccallister
Indicators
This indicator identifies the major and minor swing high and low points on a chart. It then takes the most recent swing and draws a fibonacci pattern of retracement and extension levels to give you an idea of where price may move next. It allow allows you to set a pair of moving averages to help identify the direction of the overall trend. There are configuration parameters for the major and minor swing and the moving averages.
Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In a volatile trading environment, a powerful and intuitive analysis tool can help you seize opportunities quickly. Fibonacci Trend Scanner not only integrates traditional Fibonacci indicator features, SuperTrend but also expands functionality with currency pair scanning, multi-timeframe
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Pivot Points Classic PRO
Richard Bernard Parioleau
Indicators
The Pivot Points Classic + Intermediate Lines indicator by maratoa201 is designed to help traders quickly visualize key price levels on their MT4 and MT5 charts. It automatically calculates: The central pivot point (PP) Support levels ( S1, S2, S3 ) Resistance levels ( R1, R2, R3 ) Intermediate lines (0.5, 1.5, 2.5) to refine rebound and breakout zones Main Features: Clear and fast reading of pivot levels Offset labels to prevent price overlap Optimized for XAUUSD M5 but compatible with any symb
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
SignalFxPro Fibonacci EA
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
Fibonacci Retracement EA is a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor that trades Forex using the most reliable and time-tested tool in technical analysis – Fibonacci retracement and extension levels . This EA continuously scans the market for swing highs and swing lows , plots Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%), and enters trades when price retraces into key zones with candlestick confirmation. It then manages trades automatically with Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and m
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.44 (18)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
ZigZag on average
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price - base price to calculate the middle line. The averaging method - method of smoothing the middle line. Turning pitchfork —
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Market Structure Toolkit
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
Market Structure Toolkit identifies and annotates price structure, structural breaks, character changes, swing points, and supply and demand regions on MT4 charts. It brings commonly used market-structure tools into one configurable indicator. Key features: - Supports external and internal structure modes. - Marks BoS and CHoCH, with optional CHoT and liquidity-sweep lines. - Detects bullish and bearish order blocks, supply zones, and demand zones. - Can remove invalidated zones or retain and
Resistance and Support Levels
David Muriithi
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
FREE
Elliott Wave MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Automated Elliott Wave Theory 1. Automated Wave Counting & Reduced Bias (Objectivity) Normally, Elliott Wave counting involves a lot of "imagination" or personal opinion. This indicator helps by: Finding Impulse Waves (Waves 1-2-3-4-5): Uses strict rules (e.g., Wave 3 cannot be the shortest, Wave 4 cannot overlap Wave 1) to show you the theoretically correct price structure. Finding Corrective Waves (Waves A-B-C): Helps catch price retracements to find opportunities to re-enter the trade with t
Fibonacci Calculator
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
Auto Levels
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Auto Level this tool is able to determine the levels of support and resistance. search and display when the price has broken through the level and when it pushed off from it. the indicator can be useful if you use resistance support levels in your trading. or the highs and lows of the price, then it will greatly simplify your work and help you more quickly and more accurately determine the rebound or breakdown of the current trend or tendencies level. blue line bottom uptrend red line on top dow
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicators
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
Peaks and Troughs
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart. These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis. These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders. The indicator does not redraw . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_Right  - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough. Num_Candles_Left  - number of candles to the left of the peak or
BuySell FibPiv
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
BuySell FibPiv Fibonacci Pivot Level Indicator with Dynamic Support and Resistance Zones Overview BuySell FibPiv is a Fibonacci pivot-based technical analysis indicator designed to calculate dynamic support and resistance levels using previous session price data. The indicator applies Fibonacci expansion and retracement calculations to generate multiple pivot-based levels for intraday and swing trading analysis. It provides: Central pivot calculation Fibonacci-based support and resistance zones
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Leo Fibonacci
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
The indicator is designed for determining Fibonacci levels. Does not repaint/redraw The blue level shows the zero Fibonacci value (it is also the Pivot level) Red levels show calculated Fibonacci levels (used as a rollback or reversal point) Automatic period detection (periods can be entered manually) Adjustable display calculation method. Settings BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator. Method - method of calculation. AutoPeriod - automated period calculation (true
Elliott WAVE Manual Marking Tool
Andrei Chian
Indicators
Most of those who trade in Forex are aware of the Elliott Wave Analysis System. So what is this wave analysis: This is the study and analysis of price, and not its derivatives (various indicators); The ability to determine price targets using Fibonacci tools (Elliott waves are closely related to Fibonacci numbers). You can get a clear picture of the market at all time scales; With EWA, it is possible to build a trading system with a clear description of the inputs and outputs. For simplicity, t
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns Indicator: Enhancing Harmonic Trading Analysis The Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify harmonic patterns on your trading chart using both manual and automatic detection methods. Main Features and Functions: Manual and Automatic Detection: This indicator empowers you to identify harmonic patterns through both manual and automatic methods. Whether you draw the patterns yourself or let the indicator do it for you, it's a versatile tool to enhance y
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Breakout Range
Petr Plechac
Indicators
This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader. Trader selects only two parameters. The first one is the number of candles that define the frame. The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame. The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market. The indicator works on all timeframes . You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adap
Fibonacci Wave Bands
Luc Michael Botes
Indicators
Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
More from author
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Currencies Cleaner
Francesco Rubeo
Utilities
Currencies Cleaner panel will give you an overview of all the most traded market's currencies in a single click. First of all the panel will refresh all your charts, opening them four times in all timeframes needed. 1 - CURRENCIES It uses a complex algorithm to study the movement of 17 different indicators. It means that the algorithm not only "reads" the actual value of an indicator, but also creates a probability of success using the position of this value on the indicator and the last moveme
Multicurrency overview
Francesco Rubeo
Utilities
Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!! The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend. Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news. P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem reg
Orders assistant Robot
Francesco Rubeo
Utilities
This software will give you the possibility to do different things (both in live markets and in strategy tester) . You'll have at your disposal 5 operative panels, each one of these have buttons that let you interact easily at market: 1. Opened Orders Manager (screenshot 1): 6 buttons: Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all orders. Close all profitable buy orders. Close all profitable sell orders. Hedge orders. 2. Stop Orders Manager (screenshot 1): 2 informative sections: Numer
Louisiana
Francesco Rubeo
Utilities
This software will give you the possibility to preset your management strategy (both in live markets and in strategy tester). You will have at your disposal 8 operative buttons. 4 for Buy positions (from left to right): Buy at market. Buy limit. Buy stop. Set buying time. 4 for Sell positions: Sell at market. Sell limit. Sell stop. Set selling time. After you have decided one of the 4 options you can easily preset: Lot size. Stop loss, both in points and average volatility (D1 timeframe). Take
MM Deepness Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (2)
Indicators
Easily access to a deep knowledge of the market movement with "M.M. Deepness Arrows"!! This indicator will give you advices on buys and sells after having analized the deepness of the market. The entrance "trigger" will be given after studying each candles' max and min avoiding, this way, the misleading data released by the opening and closure prices (given by the brokers). Thanks to the use of these arrows you'll be able to easily understand if i'ts the right time to buy or sell. If you want th
AR Dashboard
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
Easily and rapidly access to the average range of all the markets with "A.R. Dashboard"!! This professional multi-timeframe indicator will show you the average range of all desired markets (till 50) with one click!!  Choose the number of bars to calculate the average range and this indicator will show you, automatically, this average range in points of the chosen markets for each timeframe. You'll have at your disposal two panels: AR Dashboard : Main panel. Notifications Settings : Here you can
Square of 9 for all
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
Welcome all to the famous Gann's "Square Of 9"!! This method was used by one of the best traders in the history, a person who made his way among the top traders. An "Holy Grail" for whoever wants to learn trading. The "Square of 9" was used by this genius to find the market's future supports and future resistances. Nowadays is possible to find them with just a click, thanks to softwares. At the time Gann was using just his set of square and goniometer!! Gann describes, partially, the tecnique on
MM Currencies Linear Regression
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
This indicator will allow you to evaluate single currency linear regression. WHAT IS LINEAR REGRESSION?(PIC.3) Linear regression is an attempt to model a straight-line equation between two variables considering a set of data values. The aim of the model is to find the best fit that can serve the two unknown values without putting the other at a disadvantage. In this case, the two variables are price and time, the two most basic factors in the Forex market. Linear regression works in such a way
Custom Dashboard Wizard
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
Create your Dashboard with few clicks! With the  Custom Dashboard Wizard you'll be able to create your dashboard also without any programming knowledge. This indicator/panel will give you the possibility to add/remove the values of the Metatrader4 standard indicators in any time frame you like, with any value you like and in any market you like, just be careful about writing the market name exactly as it's written on the list of your Market Watch. The main panel will be composed of three columns
Gann Swing Chart Range
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
With this indicator you'll have a general reading of the market's range using Gann's calculating modes. Gann's swing is used to have a quick reading to the market latest movements at first glance. The foundation of this swing calculation is in the count of candles in relation to the break-up and break-down of the price. When the price breaks-up the last maximum, the swing will get traced if a certain number of candles is exceeded from the last minimum. It can be used a "pure Gann" or not: If set
Gann s Eighth
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
This indicator will let you have at disposal Gann's Eighth, with few clicks!! Gann's Eighth were used by this great Trader to obtain the maximum fluctuation price and the possible inversion points of it. Gann have always given importance to the number 8 in his studies, an it is the reason why we find the retracement points as 0.25(10/8=1.25). Other than the number 8, also the numer 3 had is own importance in Gann, number founded in the eighth division, infact we have three eighth describing the
Swing Reader MT5v
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
Read Elliott wave principle automatically. With the Swing Reader, you can easily read the Elliott Wave Principle through an automatic system. With swing, we mean a ZigZag market that is created by a breakout of its standard deviation. You can set the deviation manually, or you can let the indicator do it automatically (setting the deviation to zero). Advantages you get Never repaints. Points showing a horizontal line, in which statistically a long wave ends. Candles showing a vertical line in w
Filter:
Florian Zuercher
13731
Florian Zuercher 2018.11.23 19:44 
 

Swing Reader is a great additional tool to have in your trading strategy to help identify swings and potential reversals in the market.

CESARE MALLIA
646
CESARE MALLIA 2018.08.20 18:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review