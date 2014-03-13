IceFX VelocityMeter is a very unique indicator on MetaTrader 4 platform which measures the speed of the forex market. It's not a normal volume or other measurement indicator because IceFX VelocityMeter is capable to understand market speed movements which are hidden in ticks and those valuable information cannot be read in an ordinary way from the candles.

The software monitors the received ticks (frequency, magnitude of change) within a specified time range, analyzes these info and defines, displays and records a reference value which is typical of the actual market velocity rate. Market speed value is changing with every tick so this Professional Tool has the ability to respond quickly to any changes.

It records minimum/maximum/average values within a candle which are remaining visible even after reboot. All the specified data delivered by VelocityMeter can be read/use by any MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisors (EA).