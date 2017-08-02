HP On Chart Trading Pending Order Panel
- Utilities
-
Satyam ShivamMob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 20
This is a panel which can be used by the users to place a pending order in which they can customize their order while working on the chart.
- This panel allows its user to input their trade values.
- It is an easy to use panel from which user can place their pending orders quickly.
Inputs of this Panel Includes
- Price - The user inputs the price to place pending trade.
- Type - The user inputs the type of pending trade (BL,SL,BS,SS).
- Lot Size - The user inputs the lot size for the trade.
- Risk% - The user inputs the risk percentage for the trade.
- Stop Loss - The user inputs the Stop Loss.
- Take Profit - The user inputs the Take profit.
- Trailing Start(TSS) - It is basically the input which decides when to start the trailing of the trend, it should be defined in pips.
- Trailing Stop(TS) - It is designed to protect gains by enabling a trade to remain open and continue to profit as long as the price is moving in the right direction, but closing the trade if the price changes direction by a specified percentage.