HP On Chart Trading Pending Order Panel

This is a panel which can be used by the users to place a pending order in which they can customize their order while working on the chart.

  • This panel allows its user to input their trade values.
  • It is an easy to use panel from which user can place their pending orders quickly.


Inputs of this Panel Includes

  1. Price - The user inputs the price to place pending trade.
  2. Type - The user inputs the type of pending trade (BL,SL,BS,SS).
  3. Lot Size - The user inputs the lot size for the trade.
  4. Risk% - The user inputs the risk percentage for the trade.
  5. Stop Loss - The user inputs the Stop Loss.
  6. Take Profit - The user inputs the Take profit.
  7. Trailing Start(TSS) - It is basically the input which decides when to start the trailing of the trend, it should be defined in pips.
  8. Trailing Stop(TS) - It is designed to protect gains by enabling a trade to remain open and continue to profit as long as the price is moving in the right direction, but closing the trade if the price changes direction by a specified percentage.
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The Expert Advisor (EA) generates an advanced trading tool to place a pending or market order on any currency pair symbol , as selected from a drop-down menu in the panel. A market order is placed by clicking appropriate Sell or Buy button. On the other hand, a pending order is placed by selecting a pending order type and thereafter clicking Place button. Moreover, the panel provides various options to define exact parameters for every order before placing it. For instance, the triggering price
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
MACD Swing Low Multi Time Frame Indicator
Satyam Shivam
Indicators
MACD Swing Low Multi Time Frame Indicator is one of the most advanced indicators based on both Swing Low and MACD trading strategies. It supports multiple timeframes, i.e. by attaching the indicator on a single chart, one can see the MACD Swing Low values for all the other timeframes on a single chart. One would just have to select the timeframes, for which he wants to see the calculated values. Features On the chart, one can set the option to view the MACD Swing Low calculated values and the M
Stochastic Binary Option Indicator
Satyam Shivam
Indicators
This indicator works on the binary options It uses stochastic strategy to indicate the upcoming trend of the market This indicator helps traders to place a trade with the prediction involved on the stochastic strategy. This indicator makes use of the symbols to indicate the prediction regarding the order. Symbols The upward symbol predicts the trend going up, so that traders can place trades accordingly. The downward symbol predicts the trend going down, so that the trader can place trades acc
Market Hour Indicator
Satyam Shivam
Indicators
Market Hour Indicator is one the most useful indicators for the traders who trade in different markets. The indicator highlights the area in the chart during which a particular market is open. It operates on four different markets i.e. New York Stock Exchange, Australian Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. The indicator is intended for use on M1, M5, M15, M30 and H1 time frames only. Input Parameters NYSEMarket: Enable/Disable for NYSE market NYSEMarketOpeningTime: S
HP Spread based Pair Trading Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Spread Based pair trading tool It is a very useful tool for commodities traders . Specially those traders who trade crude oil and brent oil. This is also a good strategy for any two pairs which have very high correlation. This panel consists of Two drop downs to select two symbols. One should chose two mutually correlated symbols. Fields to enter a spread value and trade lot size. How a trade in this panel is placed? When you click on the place order button, it starts tracking the market and s
HPC Smart Traders Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
This panel is a one stop solution to all your trading problems Trading made easy. This panel allows trader to place orders (instant or pending) and close the respective orders (ALL, PROFIT, LOSS) just from one panel Traders can use it to make any type of trade on the chart itself Description Close Order All - close all open orders. Profit - close profitable ones. Loss - close loss-making ones. Select Order Amount type (Lots, Money, Risk%) Select Stop Loss Price SL Pips - distance in pips to se
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