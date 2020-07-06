Take a Break Indicator MT5

5
Please check the "What's new" tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters.

FREE companion for my trading utility Take a Break.

Since v26 the indicator carries each chart's OWN protection rules — configured right on the chart:

  • News filter — pause windows per impact level ("before,after" minutes, "all day", special events by name)
  • Profit/loss limits — in $ or %, with an optional cooldown pause after a limit closes trades
  • Order limits — maximum open orders, maximum total lots
  • Market filters — maximum spread, volatility, daily change
  • Trading times — hours, weekdays, days of the year, daily close
  • Trade scope — which trades count for this chart: additional symbols, magic numbers, comments, order types
  • Info panel — current state, next news event with countdown, pause reason (compact mode available)
  • AI assess buttons — get a verdict on a trade idea BEFORE entering

Requires the Take a Break EA v26 or newer. Full story: Take a Break v26 — every chart gets its own rules


Setup (per-chart profiles, v26)

  1. As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of allowed WebRequest URLs (press CTRL+O, tab "Expert Advisors") and run the Take a Break EA on any M1 chart.
  2. Add the indicator to any chart that should have its own rules — leave "Chart Group" empty (the default): that IS the per-chart mode.
  3. Configure the chart's rules directly in the indicator's settings. Done — the chart is protected by its own profile, on top of the EA's account-wide protection.


Legacy setup: Chart Groups (works until v27)

The Chart-Group mode below keeps working through all of v26 and is removed with v27 — see the migration walkthrough.

Basic/auto setup (1 TaB EA for managing all charts/EAs)

You want 1 Take a Break EA to manage all other charts/EAs, using the same filter settings for news, drawdown etc for all of them:

  1. Add the indicator to all charts that should be managed by the Take a Break EA (those with the EAs to pause) and specify a Chart Group.
  2. Add the Take a Break EA with default settings to any M1 chart.

Advanced setup* (1 TaB EA for managing some charts/EAs only)

You want 1 Take a Break EA to manage only 2 other charts/EAs on EURUSD and GBPUSD, using specific filter settings for news, drawdown etc only for these 2 charts/EAs:

  1. Add the indicator to the EURUSD chart and specify EURUSD explicitly as the Chart Group.
  2. Add the indicator to the GBPUSD chart and specify GBPUSD explicitly as the Chart Group.
  3. Add the Take a Break EA to any M1 chart and specify EURUSD,GBPUSD in the parameter Which Chart Groups should be protected?.

That's it! Take a Break will now take care of your other EAs by applying the filter settings you defined.

* Note that only the paid version gives you full flexibility to set up multiple TaB EAs with different filter settings for different charts/EAs.


Parameters (excerpt)

  • Allow One Click Trading: if set to "false", TaB will prevent MetaTrader's built-in One Click Trading panel from being shown on the chart.
  • For the per-chart rule parameters (news, limits, trading times ...), see the v26 walkthrough and the "What's new" tab.


General information

  • EA version 4.0 has been a major performance upgrade with an almost entirely rewritten code base. This upgrade allows Take a Break to handle even large-scale chart setups while consuming a minimum amount of CPU power. From this version onward, the frequency of the news + time filter checks is controlled by the chart timeframe. Due to this, Take a Break EA must be run on a chart with timeframe M1 so that these checks get executed every minute. Conveniently, the EA will change its timeframe automatically if it was not attached to an M1 chart right away.  
  • From indicator version 1.30 onward, the chart templates for "Trading is NOT allowed" and "Profit/Loss Limit reached" are auto-created if they do not exist already (legacy Chart-Group mode). That should facilitate the setup process for most use cases of Take a Break. If you want to create custom chart templates (e.g. you want another EA to trade during news) or want to overwrite existing ones, do the following:
    • Setup a chart with all required EAs/indicators.
    • Attach the Take a Break indicator to this chart.
      Specify the corresponding "Chart Group".
      Select the "Template Type" you want to create/overwrite ("Trading IS allowed" / "Trading is NOT allowed" / "Profit/Loss Limit reached").


Feedback, improvements or enhancements are appreciated.

If you need any assistance, please contact me.

Reviews 9
Max_Peres
733
Max_Peres 2024.12.22 09:48 
 

Great EA and complimentary Indicator! Most important features for me are News Filter and Equity Control - amazing to have both functions in one EA. Now I can sleep well with EAs running 24/7 and be assured that no big negative impact will happen. Another important point is that Eric responses almost immediately and clearly guides on any questions. 5 stars for the product and support!

Farid Yandouz
505
Farid Yandouz 2024.10.02 16:19 
 

Great tool and great support from Eric !

Apdullah96
36
Apdullah96 2024.06.13 10:18 
 

Very nice and helpfull guy. Thanks for youre help :)

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Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE companion for my trading utility Take a Break . Since v26 the indicator carries each chart's OWN protection rules — configured right on the chart: News filter — pause windows per impact level ("before,after" minutes, "all day", special events by name) Profit/loss limits — in $ or %, with an optional cooldown pause after a limit closes trades Order limits — maximum open orders,
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Take a Break is a comprehensive account protection and risk management tool for MetaTrader. It acts as a kill switch that automatically pauses your EAs when drawdown limits are hit, keeping your account safe during high volatility and news events . v26 (August 2026): the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the free Take a Break Indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Full story: Take a Break v26 — every
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The Notifier
Eric Emmrich
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Never miss a trading opportunity again and stay up-to-date with latest market developments even while on the go - welcome to The Notifier . No need to watch your charts all day: receive real-time alerts from all your favorite indicators - by push notifications and on-screen alerts. This tool notifies you on every every new (indicator) high/low, or also regularly with just  a summary of the total highs/lows within the last X minutes. It also comes with its own built-in notifications that can be
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[Deleted] 2025.07.02 06:30 
 

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TraderTS
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TraderTS 2025.04.13 20:04 
 

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Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.04.14 12:10
Hi there, thank you for your review! There can only be 1 EA per chart. That's why there's a TaB EA and a TaB indicator - the indicator should be added to all charts with EAs that you want to pause.
Max_Peres
733
Max_Peres 2024.12.22 09:48 
 

Great EA and complimentary Indicator! Most important features for me are News Filter and Equity Control - amazing to have both functions in one EA. Now I can sleep well with EAs running 24/7 and be assured that no big negative impact will happen. Another important point is that Eric responses almost immediately and clearly guides on any questions. 5 stars for the product and support!

Farid Yandouz
505
Farid Yandouz 2024.10.02 16:19 
 

Great tool and great support from Eric !

Apdullah96
36
Apdullah96 2024.06.13 10:18 
 

Very nice and helpfull guy. Thanks for youre help :)

jotjot
302
jotjot 2024.05.09 16:52 
 

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Calogero Vella
2422
Calogero Vella 2024.04.25 21:03 
 

Super Unterstützung. Nur zu empfehlen. Und der Entwickler ist vollst bemüht zu helfen. Klasse 1

Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.01.05 18:30 
 

It does exactlly what is says on the tin! Which is not only amazing but very rare. very effective and highly customizable. getting a good EA is not that hard but finding a good account protection is nearly impossible. I am so glad i found it! More rare and amazing is that Michael is Eric is THE most supportive author i have come across in the mql market so far. really made my day and my trading so much easier and stress free!

Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.01.05 18:39
Many thanks for taking the time for a review! Delighted to read about your positive experience with TaB :)
Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 12:05 
 

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