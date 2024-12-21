Never miss a trading opportunity again and stay up-to-date with latest market developments even while on the go - welcome to The Notifier.

No need to watch your charts all day: receive real-time alerts from all your favorite indicators - by push notifications and on-screen alerts. This tool notifies you on every every new (indicator) high/low, or also regularly with just a summary of the total highs/lows within the last X minutes.

It also comes with its own built-in notifications that can be combined with your indicator alerts or used standalone:

High/Low of the last X candles

Sentiment based on the last X Bull/Bear candles

Daily Change %





Setup

Very easy: just add the indicator to any chart and you are good to go.

By default, you will get notified by on-screen alerts. For push notifications to work, you need to enable and configure them accordingly.





Finding optimal parameters

The tool was created with performance in mind - optimal parameters for your trading style can be found quickly using MetaTrader's Strategy Tester.

In the MetaTrader terminal, set up a chart with your favorite indicator(s) that you want to get notifications for. From the menu, select Charts > Templates > Save Template Save the template as The Notifier.tpl Start the Strategy Tester - the template saved previously will be used automatically. Alternatively, if you already have a template that you want to use, start the Strategy Tester and select Charts > Templates > YOUR_SAVED_TEMPLATE from the menu after starting the visual backtest.

It is recommended to start with a short date period first and to set the parameter "Show Indicator information on chart = false", as this will speed up testing significantly.

After testing, verify the accuracy of the notifications for your trading style by checking the icons on the chart. If they need more fine-tuning, just run the test again with modified parameters.





Parameters (excerpt)

High/Low - Indicators

Enable notifications for every High/Low: send a notification for every new indicator high/low. If that gets too noisy, you can also choose to send a summary of the indicator highs/lows instead.

send a notification for every new indicator high/low. If that gets too noisy, you can also choose to send a summary of the indicator highs/lows instead. Indicator Buffer: which buffer value to use. E.g. RSI only has one buffer (0) that contains the RSI value. ADX has 3 buffers that return the value of the main line (0), DI+ (1) and DI- (2). If you use third-party indicators, please consult the author for the returned buffer values.

which buffer value to use. E.g. RSI only has one buffer (0) that contains the RSI value. ADX has 3 buffers that return the value of the main line (0), DI+ (1) and DI- (2). If you use third-party indicators, please consult the author for the returned buffer values. Indicator Shift: shift relative to the current candle. E.g. if you use the RSI indicator on M15, 0 means the current M15 candle's RSI value, 1 the previous M15 candle's RSI value and so on.

shift relative to the current candle. E.g. if you use the RSI indicator on M15, 0 means the current M15 candle's RSI value, 1 the previous M15 candle's RSI value and so on. Notify only if Buffer value is higher than X: e.g. if you use the RSI indicator and enter 70 here, you will only get notified about new RSI highs > 70.

e.g. if you use the RSI indicator and enter 70 here, you will only get notified about new RSI highs > 70. Notify only if Buffer value is lower than X: e.g. if you use the RSI indicator and enter 30 here, you will only get notified about new RSI lows < 30.

e.g. if you use the RSI indicator and enter 30 here, you will only get notified about new RSI lows < 30. Buffer value minimum difference for consecutive notifications: set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. if you use the RSI indicator and enter 1 here, you will get notified on new lows of 30, 29, 28 and so on.

set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. if you use the RSI indicator and enter 1 here, you will get notified on new lows of 30, 29, 28 and so on. Only include specific Indicator Names: by default, you will be notified about all indicators found on the current chart. Here you can filter them, e.g. a value of RSI,MA will only take RSI and Moving Average indicators into account.

by default, you will be notified about all indicators found on the current chart. Here you can filter them, e.g. a value of RSI,MA will only take RSI and Moving Average indicators into account. Send Highs/Lows summary every X minutes: send a summary of the indicator highs/lows within the last X minutes. This is useful to get regular updates on recent market developments.

send a summary of the indicator highs/lows within the last X minutes. This is useful to get regular updates on recent market developments. Minimum number of Highs/Lows to trigger summary: set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 5 means "only send a summary if there were at least 5 highs/lows within the last X minutes".

set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 5 means "only send a summary if there were at least 5 highs/lows within the last X minutes". Minimum ratio of Highs/Lows to trigger summary (%): set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 60 means "only send a summary if there were at least 60% highs/lows within the last X minutes".

set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 60 means "only send a summary if there were at least 60% highs/lows within the last X minutes". Show Indicator information on chart: display the identified indicator names and buffer values as a chart comment. Should only be used for initial setup. Disable this in the Strategy Tester to speed up testing significantly.

High/Low - Candles

Minimum difference for consecutive notifications (points): set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 100 and a current high of 1.00000 mean that you will get notified when there is a new high of 1.00100, 1.00200, 1.00300 and so on. Otherwise you would get notified on every new high, which can get quite noisy.

Sentiment (Bull/Bear candles)

By definition, a "Bull candle" has a higher close than open price, whereas a "Bear candle" has a lower close than open price. They may be used to analyse sentiment. MetaTrader also colors such candles differently by default - check the chart properties for more details.

Daily Change

Minimum Daily Change %: send a notification as soon as the daily change exceeds this value. The value is absolute, so that e.g. 0.5 will notify you when daily change exceeds +0.5%, as well as -0.5%. It can also be displayed as a column in MetaTrader's Market Watch window.

send a notification as soon as the daily change exceeds this value. The value is absolute, so that e.g. 0.5 will notify you when daily change exceeds +0.5%, as well as -0.5%. It can also be displayed as a column in MetaTrader's Market Watch window. Minimum difference for consecutive notifications (%): set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 0.1 and Minimum Daily Change % = 0.5 mean that you will get notified when the daily change exceeds 0.5%, 0.6%, 0.7% and so on. Otherwise you would get notified when the daily change exceeds 0.5%, 0.51%, 0.52% and so on.

Notifications

Minimum number of alerts to trigger notification: set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 5 means that you will get notified if there were at least 5 alerts withing the last X minutes (e.g. 5 new highs within the last 2 minutes)

set a minimum value here to reduce noise. E.g. a value of 5 means that you will get notified if there were at least 5 alerts withing the last X minutes (e.g. 5 new highs within the last 2 minutes) Quiet hour start + end: e.g. your usual sleep time when you don't want/need notifications. During this time, all notifications will only be logged (+ displayed on the chart), but no notification will be sent.

e.g. your usual sleep time when you don't want/need notifications. During this time, all notifications will only be logged (+ displayed on the chart), but no notification will be sent. Stop notifications on pending order: this comes handy if you're on the go and forgot to disable the tool. Just add a pending order with a specific lot size - ideally far away from the current market price - and all notifications will be paused until you delete it again. This also works with pending order expiration dates, e.g. you may add a pending order that automatically expires after a vacation.

Miscellaneous

Unique ID: usually no need to change this, unless you use multiple The Notifier indicators on one chart, e.g. to monitor different indicator buffers. In this case, every instance should receive a unique, numeric ID.





For any questions, feedback or feature requests just leave a comment or contact me directly.