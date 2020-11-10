Tax Buddy MT5

5

Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration.

I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner.

For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them.
Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for all terminals installed on a computer. So even if you're using both MT4 and MT5, you will find your tax reports in one single location.

Windows default location of the common files path for all terminals:

%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

Tax Buddy comes with multi-asset support for Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies. If you trade other assets and Tax Buddy does not perform proper calculations, please contact me and I'll be happy to add support for them as well.


Parameters

  • Report Start Date: defaults to 01.01. of the current tax year
  • Report End Date: defaults to 31.12. of the current tax year
  • Report Filename: Supports dynamic placeholders %ACCOUNT%, %START_DATE% and %END_DATE% which get replaced automatically on report generation.
  • Report Language: Currently supports "English" and "German". If you want to contribute with a translation, please contact me.
  • Balance Operations to include in P/L: Custom filter for tax-relevant balance operations like rebates, dividends and interests. Leave it empty to not include any of them.
  • Filter Magic Numbers: Custom filter for including only specific strategies/EAs in the report. By default, all trades are included. Supports multiple Magic Numbers separated by commas, e.g. 1,2,3.
  • Overwrite Account Holder: If you trade on an account that's not on your name, e.g. when using funding programs like FTMO or MFF, you can overwrite it here.


Reviews 5
René
619
René 2026.05.25 19:02 
 

Great tool, a must have. Easy to use. I used it already several times for my tax declarations and the repots from Tax Buddy were accepted.

teedeebee
348
teedeebee 2025.06.12 12:13 
 

There comes a time in the life of every trader that instead of just burning money, one actually starts making profits. ;-) And at that moment, a tool like Tax Buddy is a very welcome add-on as the Tax Office always expects their cut from your hard work. And now, also available in Dutch, great! Thanks, Eric!

TopFX
980
TopFX 2025.04.11 20:56 
 

Works great!

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Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration. I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner. For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them. Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for al
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Never miss a trading opportunity again and stay up-to-date with latest market developments even while on the go - welcome to The Notifier . No need to watch your charts all day: receive real-time alerts from all your favorite indicators - by push notifications and on-screen alerts. This tool notifies you on every every new (indicator) high/low, or also regularly with just  a summary of the total highs/lows within the last X minutes. It also comes with its own built-in notifications that can be
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René
619
René 2026.05.25 19:02 
 

Great tool, a must have. Easy to use. I used it already several times for my tax declarations and the repots from Tax Buddy were accepted.

Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2026.05.26 06:41
Thank you for the kind words, René – great to hear Tax Buddy is making tax season a little easier! 😊
teedeebee
348
teedeebee 2025.06.12 12:13 
 

There comes a time in the life of every trader that instead of just burning money, one actually starts making profits. ;-) And at that moment, a tool like Tax Buddy is a very welcome add-on as the Tax Office always expects their cut from your hard work. And now, also available in Dutch, great! Thanks, Eric!

Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.06.12 12:41
Thank you so much for providing the Dutch translations & taking the time for a review - much appreciated :)
TopFX
980
TopFX 2025.04.11 20:56 
 

Works great!

Jens Hake
238
Jens Hake 2024.02.08 09:12 
 

It does exactly what it promises. Create yearly account report with that EA, search the report file (this took a little bit longer on W11), open it in browser and export to PDF. Never got so quick a yearly overview on multiple RoboForex ECN and ProCent accounts. Big Thank You to the author!

Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.02.08 09:59
Thank you for taking the time for a review! Very happy to read that Tax Buddy simplifies the tax process for you, too :)
Stefan Seidenath
416
Stefan Seidenath 2023.12.02 13:39 
 

Eric does an excellent job here again. I'm already excited about his second product Take a Break, Tax Buddy now also does exactly what it's supposed to do. A problem with RoboForex cent accounts was solved by Eric within a very short time. This is how support works! About the program: What I worked hard to copy from the MT5 report at the end of the year is now very easy. Thank you for this tool!

German:

Eric leistet auch hier wieder hervorragende Arbeit. Ich bin schon von seinem zweiten Produkt Take a Break begeistert, Tax Buddy macht nun ebenfalls genau was es soll. Ein Problem mit RoboForex Centkonten wurde innerhalb kürzester Zeit von Eric beseitigt. So geht Support! Zum Programm: Was ich mir am Jahresende mit viel Fleiß aus dem Report vom MT5 zusammenkopiert habe, geht jetzt ganz einfach. Vielen Dank für dieses Tool!

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