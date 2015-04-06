EA Paradise

Paradise is a fully automated EA designed to trade EURUSD H1 only. It is based on moving average strategy.Expert showed good results in 2010-2020 period. only ecn accounts.

Minimum deposit: 500 $

Use Only EURUSD H1. Default setting .

Some settings:

Fast MA - settings for the connected Moving Average indicator: period, shift, MA method. The Moving Average is used, which is included in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Slow MA - settings for the connected Moving Average indicator: period, shift, MA method. The Moving Average is used, which is included in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Lots - sets the initial lot for trading

RiskPercent - sets the initial lot depending on the deposit.

Lot increase

FirstLotMultiplicator - a parameter that is responsible for the multiplicity of increasing each subsequent first main order in the event that the previous first main order was closed with a loss (closed by Stop Loss, "by hand" or simply with a loss);

First_LotSize - if the first main order has reached the value specified in this line, then the advisor sets Take Profit at the level specified in the next line (First_LotSize_TakeProfit), and not in item 5 of the advisor settings;

First_LotSize_TakeProfit - "new" Take Profit level of the first main order if it has reached the size specified in the First_LotSize line;

First_MaxLotSize - the maximum value of the first main order to which the EA will increase it. If the size of the first main order to be placed exceeds the value specified in this line, the EA places the first main order in accordance with clause 3.1. Expert Advisor settings.

Setting the distance between Fast MA and Slow MA

Distance - the required distance between Fast MA and Slow MA to open an order, calculated in points of the chart to which the EA is attached.

TakeProfit - the desired profit value in points when closing an order or a group of orders.

StopLoss - loss value in points that can be obtained if the price moves in the opposite direction (to an open order).





Trailing stop - trailing Stop Loss level.

Good luck



