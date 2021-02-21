VPO Profile MT5

5

Definition :

VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology.
In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile.
By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each price level the market traded at for any given time period. The VPO Profile Chart study allows you to clearly see the areas where the market is trading with the max volumes.

The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.


Inputs :

  • On Chart Profile Options
    • Enable/Disable
    • Volumes : Tick/Real Volumes
    • Profile Display Mode : Lines/Solid/Gradient/Bars/OutLine
    • Profile Alignment : Right/Left
    • Profile Periods : Session/Daily/Weekly/Monthly
    • Show Volume Text : Enable Text of Volumes
    • Number of Price Steps : Number of horizontal divisions of profile
    • VA Percentage : Percentage of Value Area
    • Number of Profiles (Sessions)
    • Session Start Time
    • Session End Time
  • On Side Profile Options
    • Enable/Disable
    • Volumes : Tick/Real Volumes
    • Profile Display Mode : Lines/Solid/Gradient/Bars/OutLine
    • Profile Alignment : Right/Left
    • Number of Days : Number of days included in profile calculation
    • Number of Price Steps : Number of horizontal divisions of profile
    • VA Percentage : Percentage of Value Area
    • Profile Size (% of Chart Width)
  • Visual Settings
    • On Chart Profile Color
    • On Chart Profile Back Color (for Gradient)
    • On Chart Profile Draw VA
    • On Chart Profile VA Color
    • On Chart Profile Draw POC
    • On Chart Profile POC Color
    • On Chart Profile POC Thickness
    • On Chart Profile Text Color
    • On Chart Profile Text Font Size
    • On Chart Profile Longitudinal Scale (%)
    • On Side Profile Color
    • On Side Profile Back Color (for Gradient)
    • On Side Profile Draw VA
    • On Side Profile VA Color
    • On Side Profile Draw POC
    • On Side Profile POC Color
    • On Side Profile POC Thickness

Buffers for programmers :

Manual of using buffers.


    Tips :

    • You can attach more than one indicator to a chart with different settings in these cases :
      • If you want multiple sessions on a day,
      • If you want both right and left on side histograms on a chart,
      • If you want 2 or more histograms overlapping each other.


    We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
    Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.




    Reviews 2
    Florian Leonhard Schaal
    1219
    Florian Leonhard Schaal 2023.07.16 11:35 
     

    Nice indicator, works with ticks on forex and real volume on others (didnt check yet). Recommended!

    CSG CSG
    1661
    CSG CSG 2024.01.26 15:59 
     

    Ein toller Indikator mit wertvollen Einstellungsmöglichkeiten. Funktioniert alles ohne Probleme. Leider schiebt sich die Darstellung öfter über andere Objekte, es wäre schön, wenn man das auch noch einstellen könnte. Dann gibts 5 Sterne ;-)

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    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
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    Experts
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    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Utilities
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    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Utilities
    Description : A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram. The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart. Features: Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ... Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel Wide range options to select when create screenshots Logo and text adding feature Inputs and How to setup the EA : Various optio
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    CSG CSG
    1661
    CSG CSG 2024.01.26 15:59 
     

    Ein toller Indikator mit wertvollen Einstellungsmöglichkeiten. Funktioniert alles ohne Probleme. Leider schiebt sich die Darstellung öfter über andere Objekte, es wäre schön, wenn man das auch noch einstellen könnte. Dann gibts 5 Sterne ;-)

    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    57137
    Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2024.01.27 04:05
    Thank you for your interest. Please explain your issue details to update and fix the product. You can send me details on "Comments" or on PV.
    Florian Leonhard Schaal
    1219
    Florian Leonhard Schaal 2023.07.16 11:35 
     

    Nice indicator, works with ticks on forex and real volume on others (didnt check yet). Recommended!

    Reply to review