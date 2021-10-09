Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5

4.28

Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Futures

  • Break of Structure ( BoS )           
  • Order block ( OB )          
  • Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )   shown on current chart          
  • Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF     ( Multi Time Frame )   
  • HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF     ( Multi Time Frame ) 
  • Choch  MTF     ( Multi Time Frame ) 
  • Volume Imbalance    ,  MTF          vIMB
  • Gap’s
  • Power of 3
  • Equal High / Low’s     ,  MTF             EQH / EQL
  • Liquidity             
    • Current Day High / Low           HOD / LOD
    • Previous Day High / Low          PDH + PDL
    • Current Week High / Low        HOW / LOW
    • Previous Week High / Low       PWH / PWL
    • Current Month High / Low       HOM / LOM
    • Previous Month High / Low      PMH / PML
    • Previous Day Close                    PDC 
    • Previous Week Close                 PWC 
    • Previous Month Close               PMC
    • Daily Open
    • Weekly Open
  • Premium / Discount - MTF     ( Multi Time Frame ) 
    • Sessions             
      • Asian , London and NY sessions
      • Kill Zone
      • Silver Bullet
    • Alerts
      • BoS Alerts
      • New OB Formed Alerts
      • New High / Low Formed Alerts
      • OB touched Alerts
      • OB  and  POI touch alerts
      • Fair value Gap ( FVG )/ Imbalance touch Alerts
      • Equal High / Low Alerts
      • Liquidity touch Alerts


    Manual Link



    Other Indicators 


    Reviews 23
    TradeBizz
    20
    TradeBizz 2023.12.13 13:19 
     

    Very nice indicator!! I love it. It gets better and better with update after update! Good job

    Kitomi09
    153
    Kitomi09 2023.09.07 08:17 
     

    For ICT students if you're a fan of the Judas swing strategy this indicator is absolutely perfect. The only comment I would say is, instead of the "50% entry" appearing once the orderblock has been touched could you additionally have the option to already have it set for whenever the orderblock appears

    Thapelo Steven Agus
    384
    Thapelo Steven Agus 2023.08.22 15:51 
     

    Thank you so much Barend for this exceptional indicator. It is really making my life easier since I’m automating my trades using Expert Advisor. Kudos to you for the excellent work! Any chance you could add POI touch markers as well? That will be very helpful. Once again, thank you for this awesome indicator.

    UPDATE: Hi Barend. Thank you very much for adding the POI touch markers on version 3.7 as per my request. I honestly appreciate that. If it is not much of a hassle, would you kindly change the labeling to POI_mark_bear_xx/POI_mark_bull_xx? The labeling is the same as the OB markers.

    UPDATE: Thanks Barend for making all the requested changes. I really appreciate it. You are the best!

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    Filter:
    Joseph.mbala
    187
    Joseph.mbala 2026.01.25 01:03 
     

    H bought this indicator, but immediately I install luxAlgo indicators on another chart, it reinitializes, and that becomes embarrassing. I am asking myself what is the issue?

    KOUASSI JUSTIN
    49
    KOUASSI JUSTIN 2025.09.20 19:13 
     

    hello, i bought Auto orderblock with break of structure indicator. When i click to install it , nothing happen. Can you help?

    drgak
    24
    drgak 2025.04.28 10:41 
     

    i paid for this indicator and am using it on same computer due to issues with mt5 deleted it and installed it again and again now am unable to install this indicator due to 5activations reason and am asked to pay again which i think is unfair and the creator of indicator should not do this to people who pay for it. I request him to not do this to people who have paid i am sure he is aware on which system his indicator is installed on.

    5341894
    35
    5341894 2024.11.04 16:48 
     

    Very good indicator, I installed it on 5 accounts except that I can no longer use it, I am asked for another purchase, why? I would like to point out that it worked very well despite the fact that it was activated on all 5 accounts.

    Chaoubane
    29
    Chaoubane 2024.10.10 10:11 
     

    j'ai installer l'indicateur sur deux ordinateurs, je souhaiterais le désactiver sur un. que faire

    NKTrade1970
    29
    NKTrade1970 2023.12.30 23:53 
     

    Très utile et patrique en swing comme en scalping

    stany-k
    19
    stany-k 2023.12.26 23:12 
     

    How can I change the display of the Indicator?? show Icon instead of text??

    Barend Paul Stander
    15395
    Reply from developer Barend Paul Stander 2023.12.27 07:37
    Hi if you talk about the old icon menu go to indicator inputs , Other settings and set Use_old_menu to true
    TradeBizz
    20
    TradeBizz 2023.12.13 13:19 
     

    Very nice indicator!! I love it. It gets better and better with update after update! Good job

    Kitomi09
    153
    Kitomi09 2023.09.07 08:17 
     

    For ICT students if you're a fan of the Judas swing strategy this indicator is absolutely perfect. The only comment I would say is, instead of the "50% entry" appearing once the orderblock has been touched could you additionally have the option to already have it set for whenever the orderblock appears

    Thapelo Steven Agus
    384
    Thapelo Steven Agus 2023.08.22 15:51 
     

    Thank you so much Barend for this exceptional indicator. It is really making my life easier since I’m automating my trades using Expert Advisor. Kudos to you for the excellent work! Any chance you could add POI touch markers as well? That will be very helpful. Once again, thank you for this awesome indicator.

    UPDATE: Hi Barend. Thank you very much for adding the POI touch markers on version 3.7 as per my request. I honestly appreciate that. If it is not much of a hassle, would you kindly change the labeling to POI_mark_bear_xx/POI_mark_bull_xx? The labeling is the same as the OB markers.

    UPDATE: Thanks Barend for making all the requested changes. I really appreciate it. You are the best!

    robertmalota
    67
    robertmalota 2023.08.04 09:40 
     

    Hi, how many candels can I add to the chart? Its working so good...

    Barend Paul Stander
    15395
    Reply from developer Barend Paul Stander 2023.08.04 10:20
    Hi recommended not more than 300 , max set at 600
    Panasco
    19
    Panasco 2023.07.16 12:30 
     

    I bought 2.5 version this week. how to upgrade?

    Barend Paul Stander
    15395
    Reply from developer Barend Paul Stander 2023.07.16 16:28
    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729921
    Martin Matomo
    26
    Martin Matomo 2023.06.10 18:43 
     

    The indicator is very useful, it's a good job.

    Niccyril Chirindo
    5659
    Niccyril Chirindo 2023.06.08 10:48 
     

    Good Product

    camira
    223
    camira 2023.05.23 08:19 
     

    good tool! really recommended

    jumah55
    79
    jumah55 2023.04.09 11:18 
     

    Great product. Identifies the break of structures.

    Delacosa
    220
    Delacosa 2023.01.31 10:00 
     

    I give 5 stars but please asap make an update where you can set the sensitivity of OB detection. Currently many OB are not detected. Please make an update where you can set the sensitivity in terms of OB detection. this is a very nice indicator.

    Dosseh Esse
    21
    Dosseh Esse 2023.01.24 16:50 
     

    Bonjour la famille, svp après l'achat de auto order block comment faire pour le mettre sur le graphique ?

    Oscar Henao
    59
    Oscar Henao 2022.11.18 05:05 
     

    algo no funciona bien, mientras el grafico llega al SL, y lo sobrepasa, el aplicativo sigue estático. aun superándolo.

    mattogle24
    24
    mattogle24 2022.09.25 18:00 
     

    I do really enjoy the indicator. I can't seem to download the PDF that has insturctions on how to properly use, but after some clicking around it is intuitive enough. For some reason my version doesn't allow me to click on the POI and change from the higher timeframe OB between M1 M5 M15 etc like it does on MT4 for my friend. I'd really like to see this feature available - which would bring this up to 5 stars for me.

    12
    Reply to review