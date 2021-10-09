Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 5.8
- Updated: 11 December 2024
- Activations: 5
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Futures
- Break of Structure ( BoS )
- Order block ( OB )
- Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI ) shown on current chart
- Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance - MTF ( Multi Time Frame )
- HH/LL/HL/LH - MTF ( Multi Time Frame )
- Choch MTF ( Multi Time Frame )
- Volume Imbalance , MTF vIMB
- Gap’s
- Power of 3
- Equal High / Low’s , MTF EQH / EQL
- Liquidity
- Current Day High / Low HOD / LOD
- Previous Day High / Low PDH + PDL
- Current Week High / Low HOW / LOW
- Previous Week High / Low PWH / PWL
- Current Month High / Low HOM / LOM
- Previous Month High / Low PMH / PML
- Previous Day Close PDC
- Previous Week Close PWC
- Previous Month Close PMC
- Daily Open
- Weekly Open
- Premium / Discount - MTF ( Multi Time Frame )
- Sessions
- Asian , London and NY sessions
- Kill Zone
- Silver Bullet
- Alerts
- BoS Alerts
- New OB Formed Alerts
- New High / Low Formed Alerts
- OB touched Alerts
- OB and POI touch alerts
- Fair value Gap ( FVG )/ Imbalance touch Alerts
- Equal High / Low Alerts
- Liquidity touch Alerts
Very nice indicator!! I love it. It gets better and better with update after update! Good job