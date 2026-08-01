Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 1 August 2026
Professional H1 Buy & Sell Signal Indicator
Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro MT4 is a professional price action indicator developed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL trading opportunities on the H1 (1 Hour) timeframe. It is designed for traders who prefer clear, rule-based setups without cluttering their charts with unnecessary indicators.
The indicator scans the market continuously and highlights potential reversal or continuation setups based on the proprietary Double Yellow pattern. Once a valid setup is confirmed, it displays a visual BUY or SELL signal directly on the chart, allowing traders to make decisions quickly and confidently.
Unlike many indicators that generate excessive signals, Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro is optimized to focus on quality setups, helping traders reduce market noise and concentrate on higher-probability opportunities.
Key Features
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Exclusive H1 (1 Hour) timeframe indicator
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Detects proprietary Double Yellow trading setups
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BUY and SELL signal generation
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Clear chart arrows and visual alerts
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Easy-to-read trading signals
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Lightweight and fast execution
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Designed to reduce false signals
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Suitable for beginners and professional traders
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Simple installation and configuration
Recommended Settings
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Only
Recommended Symbols:
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XAUUSD (Gold)
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Major Forex Pairs
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Indices (broker dependent)
For best performance, the indicator is optimized for XAUUSD H1.
How It Works
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Attach the indicator to an H1 chart.
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Wait for a valid Double Yellow setup.
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A BUY or SELL signal will appear when market conditions satisfy the indicator rules.
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Use your own risk management and trade management strategy before entering any position.
Benefits
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Removes emotional decision-making.
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Helps identify structured market setups.
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Saves chart analysis time.
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Easy to integrate into existing trading strategies.
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Suitable for discretionary traders.
Important Notes
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Designed exclusively for the H1 timeframe.
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Using lower or higher timeframes may produce different results.
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This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.
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Proper money management is essential.
Version
Version: 2.0
Developer: Malik Muhammad Naveed
Organization: HIES Forex Education
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