Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro MT4

Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro MT4

Professional H1 Buy & Sell Signal Indicator

Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro MT4 is a professional price action indicator developed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL trading opportunities on the H1 (1 Hour) timeframe. It is designed for traders who prefer clear, rule-based setups without cluttering their charts with unnecessary indicators.

The indicator scans the market continuously and highlights potential reversal or continuation setups based on the proprietary Double Yellow pattern. Once a valid setup is confirmed, it displays a visual BUY or SELL signal directly on the chart, allowing traders to make decisions quickly and confidently.

Unlike many indicators that generate excessive signals, Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro is optimized to focus on quality setups, helping traders reduce market noise and concentrate on higher-probability opportunities.

Key Features

  • Exclusive H1 (1 Hour) timeframe indicator

  • Detects proprietary Double Yellow trading setups

  • BUY and SELL signal generation

  • Clear chart arrows and visual alerts

  • Easy-to-read trading signals

  • Lightweight and fast execution

  • Designed to reduce false signals

  • Suitable for beginners and professional traders

  • Simple installation and configuration

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Only

Recommended Symbols:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major Forex Pairs

  • Indices (broker dependent)

For best performance, the indicator is optimized for XAUUSD H1.

How It Works

  1. Attach the indicator to an H1 chart.

  2. Wait for a valid Double Yellow setup.

  3. A BUY or SELL signal will appear when market conditions satisfy the indicator rules.

  4. Use your own risk management and trade management strategy before entering any position.

Benefits

  • Removes emotional decision-making.

  • Helps identify structured market setups.

  • Saves chart analysis time.

  • Easy to integrate into existing trading strategies.

  • Suitable for discretionary traders.

Important Notes

  • Designed exclusively for the H1 timeframe.

  • Using lower or higher timeframes may produce different results.

  • This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.

  • Proper money management is essential.

Version

Version: 2.0

Developer: Malik Muhammad Naveed

Organization: HIES Forex Education

© All Rights Reserved.


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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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