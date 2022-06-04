Trend Entries Histogram

Trend Entries Histogram: Pinpoint Reversals & Optimize Your Entries

The Trend Entries Histogram is a powerful alarm indicator designed to help you detect the end of a trend or price move's lifecycle and anticipate reversals. It provides timely warnings when the market structure is undergoing a significant change, often preceding a major reversal or downturn.

This indicator meticulously monitors for breakouts and shifts in price momentum whenever a new high or low is formed around a potential exhaustion point. When it identifies a high-probability trade setup based on the current trend, the indicator visualizes this with a histogram. A crucial signal for a potential market shift occurs when the price weakens to the point that it closes above or below this drawn histogram rectangle.

Want to see the indicator in action? Check out the video below!

Key Features:

  • Early Reversal Alerts: Get notified of prospective market structure changes precisely at critical exhaustion times, giving you a proactive edge in the market.

  • Automated Structure Visualization: As the price reaches exhaustion levels, the indicator automatically draws short-term market structure on your chart, providing clear visual cues without manual effort.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly across all symbols and timeframes, offering versatile application for any trading instrument or strategy.

  • Ideal for Trend Traders: Excellent for determining overall trend direction and pinpointing optimal entry points on larger timeframes, helping you align with the prevailing market flow.

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Enhance your trading decisions by looking for a directional bias arrow on a lower timeframe chart, derived from a higher timeframe signal, to confirm your entries.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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