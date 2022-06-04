Trend Entries Histogram: Pinpoint Reversals & Optimize Your Entries

The Trend Entries Histogram is a powerful alarm indicator designed to help you detect the end of a trend or price move's lifecycle and anticipate reversals. It provides timely warnings when the market structure is undergoing a significant change, often preceding a major reversal or downturn.

This indicator meticulously monitors for breakouts and shifts in price momentum whenever a new high or low is formed around a potential exhaustion point. When it identifies a high-probability trade setup based on the current trend, the indicator visualizes this with a histogram. A crucial signal for a potential market shift occurs when the price weakens to the point that it closes above or below this drawn histogram rectangle.

Want to see the indicator in action? Check out the video below!

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