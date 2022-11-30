The Three MA Buy and Sell Signals PRO indicator for Metatrader 4 is 3 MA’s trading system that delivers buy & sell signals whenever the trend turns in the opposite direction.

This system indicator consists of 3 moving averages using 3 different periods.

The indicator provides the actual trade buy & sell signals in the form of arrows.

After you downloaded and installed the indicator on the MT4 trading platform, it should look like the image as shown below.

Key Points



Trend signals indicator

Non-repaint arrows

Beginner friendly

Well worth adding to your indicator collection

This indicator can work together with any existing trading strategy or system as a trend reversal signals confirmation tool.

Basic Trading Signals



Signals from the Three MA Buy and Sell Signals PRO indicator for Metatrader 4 are easy to interpret and goes as follows:

BUY

A buy signal is given as soon as the green signal arrow gets printed on the chart.

Place stop loss below support.

Exit the buy trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a sell signal.

SELL



A sell signal is given as soon as the purple signal arrow gets printed on the chart.

Place stop loss above short-term resistance.

Exit the sell trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a buy signal.

Adjustable Parameters & Settings



MA method, faster MA period, slower MA period

Feel free to explore the indicator’s different parameters and settings to create your own personalized indicator setup.

More Info About This Indicator



Currency Pairs: works on any currency pair

Trading Platform: developed for Metatrader 4 (MT4)

Time Frames: any

Indicator Type: trend