Three MA Buy and Sell Signals PRO

The Three MA Buy and Sell Signals PRO indicator for Metatrader 4 is 3 MA’s trading system that delivers buy & sell signals whenever the trend turns in the opposite direction.

This system indicator consists of 3 moving averages using 3 different periods.

The indicator provides the actual trade buy & sell signals in the form of arrows.

After you downloaded and installed the indicator on the MT4 trading platform, it should look like the image as shown below.

Key Points

  • Trend signals indicator
  • Non-repaint arrows
  • Beginner friendly
  • Well worth adding to your indicator collection

This indicator can work together with any existing trading strategy or system as a trend reversal signals confirmation tool.

Basic Trading Signals

Signals from the Three MA Buy and Sell Signals PRO indicator for Metatrader 4 are easy to interpret and goes as follows:

BUY

  • A buy signal is given as soon as the green signal arrow gets printed on the chart.
  • Place stop loss below support.
  • Exit the buy trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a sell signal.

SELL

  • A sell signal is given as soon as the purple signal arrow gets printed on the chart.
  • Place stop loss above short-term resistance.
  • Exit the sell trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a buy signal.

Adjustable Parameters & Settings

MA method, faster MA period, slower MA period

Feel free to explore the indicator’s different parameters and settings to create your own personalized indicator setup.

More Info About This Indicator

Currency Pairs: works on any currency pair

Trading Platform: developed for Metatrader 4 (MT4)

Time Frames: any

Indicator Type: trend

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Gann Hi Lo
Obaida Kusibi
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The Gann High Low Activator Metatrader 5 forex indicator was explained in the 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine by Robert Krausz. The technical indicator represents a Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the prior N periods’ low or highs. The curves of the highs and the lows are adequately tracked using the Gann High Low Activator indicator. Nevertheless, the close of the bar is what determines which of them that gets plotted. The indicator pops up on the chart as a dual colored line (or
Cycle Identifier PRO
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Indicators
The Cycle Identifier indicator for MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions. The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator is a great choice of custom indicator for both short-term and long-term traders. The Cycle Identifier MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions. How it works The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator display
OverlayChart PRO
Obaida Kusibi
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What is the Overlay Chart Indicator? The Overlay Chart indicator is exactly as its name suggests. It is a custom technical indicator which overlays another price chart over the current price chart window. It allows traders to overlay another currency pair over one pair which allows them to compare price movements and the characteristics of price action. It then plots a grid to indicate the price of the overlaid currency pair for better reference. It also plots the open, high, low, and close pric
Third Candle Scalper
Obaida Kusibi
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The 3rd Candle Forex Scalper indicator for MT4 is a true scalping indicator that works great for any time frame and pair. Key Points: A blue arrow represents a buy trade opportunity. A red arrow represent a sell trade opportunity. The indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform. How to trade with it? Open a buy position whenever the blue colored scalper arrow pops up on the chart. Open a sell position whenever the red colored scalper arrow pops up on t
Obie Scalper
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
The Obie Scalper indicator for Metatrader 4 is an easy to use Forex scalping indicator that delivers quick profits on the lower time frames. The indicator analyses the chart for quick scalping opportunities that may arise during the various trading sessions. The best results were achieved during the most volatile trading sessions (London & American). Naturally, the Obie Scalper indicator works on any time frame and currency pair of your preference. How to trade with it (example)? Open a buy sc
Obie 1M Scalper
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
The Obie 1M Scalper Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an automated forex trading software that takes advantage of 13 moving averages. Essentially, its use of multiple moving averages in formulating a logic that scans the market for buy/sell trade signals ensures that such alerts are increasingly accurate. Just as the name suggests, it is a scalping algorithm that works finest on the 1-minute time frame on major forex pairs like the GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, etc. as well as stocks listed on N
Pure Management
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
The Pure Management Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic trader that is designed to take just 10 pips of profits during the day’s session. The EA deploys an algorithm that prioritizes the high probability of consecutive wins in a bid to find better results, thereby improving the expected payoff. The Pure Management expert advisor takes advantage of a money management technique that is based on a statistical data from history, along with the increasing of lots after losing a trade. The
ObieAlerts
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
green up = buy red down = sell with alerts! that's how easy it is. --this indicator follows trend --based on moving averages and rsi and macd and pivot points --good for scalping and intraday trading and daytrading --works for swing --recommended time frame is 15m or 5m  contact me after purchase to receive a trading strategy with the indicator with another bonus indicator!
Signals w TP SL
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
Next-Gen EMA/RSI + ATR Strategy with True Margin-Safe Execution Overview Signals w TP SL is a turnkey MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that combines classic EMA/RSI crossovers with dynamic ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit targets––plus an industry-first margin-safe lot sizing engine. Designed for any symbol and timeframe, this EA automatically adjusts position sizes to your account balance, never over-leverages, and only opens trades you can actually afford. Whether you trade EURUSD,H1 or XAUUS
Signals with TP SL
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Signals with TP SL Indicator — a powerful trading tool that combines EMA crossover , RSI filter , and ATR-based TP/SL levels to help you spot high-probability market entries. This indicator is built to visually support the Signals with TP SL Expert Advisor , but can also be used manually as a standalone confirmation tool for intraday and swing trading. Features: Buy/Sell arrows based on EMA crossover + RSI condition Real-time dynamic SL and TP levels calculated using ATR Plots arrows directly
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Obie Scalper Alerts
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Selling at 30$ for one week! The Obie Scalper Alerts indicator for MT5 is an excellent buy/sell rapid signals tool for scalpers and day traders alike. The signals are very easy to understand and they appear in the main chart window as blue and red colored dots. Buy & sell signal: A blue dot is a buy signal. A red dot is a sell signal. Feel free to experiment with the indicator’s different settings and input values. The indicator works equally well on all currency pairs (majors, minors and exot
Trend Signals Alerts
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Trend-following and non-repainting forex trading gauge. Its signals are calculated and provided in a totally automatic way and are based on moving averages intersections. It’s a newbie-friendly tool as these signals are presented in the form of simple buy/sell arrows. Nonetheless, signal reliability is really solid. You can use it in conjunction with any forex trading strategy. The Trend Signals Alerts Indicator fits all kinds of timeframes and currency pairs. It is displayed directly on the m
ObieTrader
Obaida Kusibi
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ObieTrader is a short term signals indicator. It is used for intraday trading. ObieTrader identifies the short term trend using Williams percent R indicator and average true range. When a short term trend is confirmed by the indicator, it plots semaphores on the bar to show the trend. Bars with red dots indicate downtrend and bars with blue dots indicate uptrend. When a trend is identified, open positions in the direction of the trend. When red circles appear open short position. When blue cir
Precision Signal Pro
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Are you struggling with unreliable signals that flood your charts and cost you money? Want a powerful, easy-to-use indicator that combines three of the most trusted technical tools into one clear, no-repaint signal generator? This is it! Why Choose This Indicator? Triple Confirmation Strategy Combines EMA crossover, RSI momentum, and MACD histogram for reliable, high-probability signals. Reduce false entries and increase confidence! No Repainting Signals only on closed bars, so what you
Trend Pulse EA
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
TrendPulse EA — Your Smart Trend-Following Expert Advisor TrendPulse EA is a powerful and reliable trading robot designed to capture strong market trends with precision. Using a proven combination of fast and slow EMAs along with RSI filters, this EA identifies high-probability entry points and manages your risk with customizable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stops. Key Features: Dynamic EMA crossover strategy with RSI confirmation Smart money management with adjustable risk percentage Co
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