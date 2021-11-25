Dashboard MACD MT5

This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly.

Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow).





Color legend

clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD fast EMA down trend

Sell Signal is sent out

clrLime: MACD fast EMA up cross MACD slow EAM and MACD fast EMA up trend

Buy Signal is sent out

Refer to screenshot 3





Important action items before using dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.

Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.

To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot2.





Input parameters

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Singal

TimeFrame of MACD

Fast Period of MACD

Slow Period of MACD

Signal Period of MACD

Applied Price of MACD

TimeFrame of new chart

string usertemplate = "default"

suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank

prefix: prefix string of your symbol

x_axis: dashboard x position

y_axis: dashboard y position





Dashboard objects

Please refer to screenshot 1and 3.





Notes

Once alert/notification of a particular pair has been sent, the next alert/notification of that pair will be sent during next 5 minutes upon signal.