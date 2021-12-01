Exclusive Oscillator MT5

Exclusive Oscillator is a new trend indicator for MetaTrader5, which is able to assess the real overbought/oversold state of the market.

It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions.

This indicator is easy to use, even a novice trader can use it for trading.

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Advantages of the indicator

Generates minimum false signals.

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Simple and easy indicator setup, minimum parameters.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on any financial instrument.

The indicator does not repaint.





Recommended symbols

EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDJPY.





Recommendations on usage

Buy signal: the indicator crosses the oversold line (level 30, the lower yellow dotted line on the screenshot) upwards.

Sell signal: the indicator crosses the overbought line (level 70, the upper yellow dotted line on the screenshot) downwards.





Parameters

Period - the main parameter. Increasing the value slows the indicator down, which improves the quality of signals and reduces their number. Decreasing the value is more suitable for aggressive traders. It also increases the total number and the number of false signals.



