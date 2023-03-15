MA3 Trend MT5

4.87

MA3 Trend MT5 - is the good trend indicator on three MAs.

 

Benefits of the indicator:

  1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  2. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
  3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker.
  4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  5. You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).
  6. Individual parameters (color, size etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
  7. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system.

 

Version of the MA3 Trend MT4 indicator for MetaTrader 4 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

Reviews 25
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 08:26 
 

Very smart indicator. Great idea !

cham
924
cham 2025.12.24 10:57 
 

Думаю хороший индикатор , пробую ...

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:36 
 

great work

Recommended products
MACD advanced with colored
Minh Vuong Pham
Indicators
MACD Advanced with Colored is an enhanced MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 with a four-color system that makes trend and momentum easy to read at a glance. Features Four-color histogram: strong bullish, weak bullish, weak bearish and strong bearish, so momentum and its trend are clear instantly. Standard MACD engine: keeps the familiar MACD/Signal calculation, just clearer to read. Quick momentum context: the color distinguishes accelerating from fading moves, which a plain MACD does not. Works o
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicators
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Trading Session Zones for MetaTrader 5
Michael Angelo Ibarreta
Indicators
Session Indicator — Forex Trading Sessions Visualizer Overview Session Indicator   is a professional MT5 indicator that displays the four major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) as colored horizontal bands on your chart. Never miss a trading session again! Free Product   |   Works on Any Broker   |   Auto-Detects Timezone Features Auto-Detects Broker GMT Offset Works automatically on any MT5 broker (XM, IC Markets, FXCM, etc.) No manual timezone configuration needed Label
FREE
ZT Scalper Bundle 1
Damien Joseph Marie Juge
Indicators
This Bundle offers an all-in-one tools for scalpers. Basic but effective. Powerfull together. Namely Breakout detector with pivot or ohlc and a colored MA to check the trend. --------------- It includes :  - Pivot levels with different parameters - Colored MA, to visualize trends and reversals - OHLC, to keep an eye on daily key levels. - BreakOut detector, to take advantage of breakouts on all UT and take the trend.
Angle of Moving Average
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT5 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Buy Sell Signal Low TF
Pham Minh Huy
3 (2)
Indicators
Buy Sell Signal Low TF gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern in low timeframe. This is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend.   The components of Buy Sell Signal Low TF: - The trend is determined by SMMA 13 , SMMA 21 and SMMA 35 ( can be changed manually to suit your preference). - The signal is b
FREE
Major Trend Histogram MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Major_Trend_Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint. - Major_Trend_Histogram indicator designed to catch really huge trends. - Indicator can be in 2 colors: Pink for bearish trend and Green for bullish one (colors can be changed). - It detects trends on the beginning stages - way more efficient than any standard MA. - Major_Trend_Histogram can be combined with any other trading methods: Price Action, VSA, other indicators. - Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click he
WaveTrend Oscillator WT
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
The WaveTrend Oscillator indicator is an enhanced version of the classic WaveTrend Oscillator, a momentum indicator. It is designed to identify overbought/oversold conditions and provide potential trend reversal signals. The core difference in this version is the application of a data "normalization" algorithm. This ensures the indicator's oscillation lines remain balanced around the zero line, causing the indicator window to always stay naturally centered. This is especially useful when trading
FREE
Nameless Stochastic
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Indicators
It is the very same classic Stochastic indicator, but with a little twist: NO NAME and data is shown in the sub window. It could be stupid, BUT, if you are running out of space in Micro windows like Mini Charts, where the indicator's name is totally useless, you came to the right place. And that's it! I know it seems stupid but I needed the classical version of Stochastic indicator without that annoying name on my Mini Chart, so I did it that way... The original formula is right from Metaquote's
FREE
Trading Bot Studio Standard Package
Ammar Saeed
Indicators
TradingBotStudio Signals Overview TradingBotStudio Signals is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and generate trading signals based on predefined technical rules. The application is intended for traders who want to automate parts of their market analysis while maintaining full control over trading decisions. The product supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes and can be configured through the built-in input parameters. Features Compatible with MetaTrader
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Matrix Series Trends
Sathya Prasath R
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Matrix Series" indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify potential support and resistance zones by visualizing overbought/oversold conditions and trend direction using a combination of price data and customizable parameters, incorporating Commodity Channel Index (CCI) to highlight potential reversal points within the market. Key features of the Matrix Series indicator: Dynamic Zones: Calculates support and resistance levels based on CCI values, allowing users to adjust th
FREE
HTF Candle Display
Nhat Vy Vu
5 (1)
Indicators
Timeframe Simulator Indicator This indicator redraws candlestick structures from a higher timeframe onto your current chart. It helps visualize higher-period price action without switching timeframes, making it easier to analyze trends and key levels while trading on lower timeframes. Main features: Customizable Candles   – Adjust the appearance of higher timeframe candles (bull/bear colors, wick style, gaps, and history length). Higher Timeframe Lines   – Optionally display dynamic high, low,
FREE
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhance your trading analysis with the Haiken Ashi MT5 indicator. This powerful tool transforms standard price data into smoother, trend-following candlesticks, making it easier to identify market trends and potential reversal points.    Key Features: Clear Trend Identification: Visually distinguish between uptrends and downtrends with distinct candle colors. Reduced Noise: Filter out price fluctuations, providing a clearer view of underlying market movements. Early Trend Detection: Anticipate
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Tanin RR Tool MT5
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (1)
Indicators
TANIN RISK REWARD MT5 is the ultimate position calculation assistant for Price Action traders. If you love the flexibility of the Long/Short Position tool on TradingView, this indicator brings that exact, lightning-fast experience to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Designed by Tanin Coder, this tool allows you to map out your Trade Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit visually on the chart with automatic Risk-Reward ratio recalculations. A professional, fast, and interactive drawing tool supporting Dyn
FREE
MTF Trend MT5
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
MTF Trend – A simple trend direction indicator across 3 timeframes. You open a chart and are not sure whether the market direction is aligned across different timeframes. MTF Trend shows it instantly — 3 arrows, 3 timeframes, one answer: are you trading with the trend or against it? Trend direction at a glance A compact dashboard appears on the chart. Each arrow shows the trend direction on its corresponding timeframe. Trend direction is determined using market structure: HH + HL → uptrend LH +
FREE
Meridian Flow Indicator
Shipra Gupta
Indicators
Meridian Flow — Smart Money Structure Indicator for MT5 Meridian Flow is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT price action methodology. It automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) events on any symbol and timeframe, then plots a complete risk map — Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 — for every signal, including historical ones. Signals fire only on confirmed, closed bars. No repainting. No guesswork. What
FREE
TcT Bollinger Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT BB PANEL - Bollinger Bands Dashboard MASTER VOLATILITY WITH BOLLINGER BANDS The TCT BB PANEL monitors Bollinger Bands, identifying volatility squeezes and price extremes. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total BB: Upper, Middle, and Lower Bands Milestones: Detection, Last Touched, Next
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
Gold Levels MTF MT5
Sergei Linskii
5 (8)
Indicators
Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend. Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimate
FREE
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (3)
Experts
GoldMax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5   . The unique algorithm of the Expert Adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and  subsidence reduction mechanism.    The main advantage of GoldMax EA is that you can do trade 100% automatically on a VPS and/or you can also trade in semi-aut
Gold Trend 5
Sergei Linskii
4 (3)
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow . For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow . Benefits of th
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
3 (2)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Gold Levels MTF MT4
Sergei Linskii
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend.   Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimat
FREE
Gold PL MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold PL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and automatically reflects the important Pivot Levels of the specified timeframe (TF) using the Fibonacci method (golden section). Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The indicator perfectly describes the price trajectory of the selected timeframe (day, week, month, year), determines the beginning of a trend and the beginning of a correction, which may develop i
Gold PL MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold PL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and automatically reflects the important Pivot Levels of the specified timeframe (TF) using the Fibonacci method (golden section). Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The indicator perfectly describes the price trajectory of the selected timeframe (day, week, month, year), determines the beginning of a trend and the beginning of a correction, which may develop i
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Gold TL MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices e
FREE
MA3 Trend MT4
Sergei Linskii
4.17 (6)
Indicators
MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator  on three MAs.   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading). Individua
FREE
Gold TL MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices e
FREE
Stat Monitor 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicators
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 4 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
FREE
Orders Manager MT5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Orders Manager  is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.   Inputs: Magic = 999;                          // Magic  TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts. StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts. Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakePr
FREE
Stat Monitor 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
FREE
Orders Manager MT4
Sergei Linskii
Utilities
Orders Manager  is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.   Inputs: Magic = 999;                          // Magic  TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts. StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts. Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakePr
FREE
Gold Pointer
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Pointer - is the good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset's price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points and generates a signal to open BUY or SELL order. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red trend line + red TF indicator + yellow signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue trend line + blue TF indicat
Gold ATR MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold ATR MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator.  The algorithm of the indicator ATR (Average True Range) analyses the movement of the asset price and reflects volatility by drawing the corresponding levels in specified percentages (%) of the opening price of the specified timeframe (D1). Indicators (red and/or blue D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction and arrow signals are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable intraday trading and/or scalping. Daily profi
Gold TMAFractal MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
3 (2)
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
GoldMax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
GoldMax EA  - is one of the best Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the Expert Adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and  subsidence reduction mechanism.    The main advantage of GoldMax EA is that you can do trade 100% automatically on a VPS and/or you can also trade in semi-automat
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Gold Targets 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Targets are the best trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points, issues a signal in the form of an arrow and the price level (BUY Entry / SELL Entry) to open an order. The indicator also immediately displays the price level for Stop Loss and five price levels for Take Profit. ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install t
FXmax EA MT4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 4 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Recommendations:  Broker - Rob
Gold Pointer MT5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Pointer  - is the good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset's price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points and generates a signal to open BUY or SELL order. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red trend line + red TF indicator + yellow signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue trend line + blue TF indicat
Gold ATR MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold ATR MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator.  The algorithm of the indicator ATR (Average True Range) analyses the movement of the asset price and reflects volatility by drawing the corresponding levels in specified percentages (%) of the opening price of the specified timeframe (D1). Indicators (red and/or blue D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction and arrow signals are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable intraday trading and/or scalping. Daily profi
Gold TMAFractal MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
Gold Targets 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Targets are the best trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points, issues a signal in the form of an arrow and the price level (BUY Entry / SELL Entry) to open an order. The indicator also immediately displays the price level for Stop Loss and five price levels for Take Profit. ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install t
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
BTCmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any oth
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 5 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real accoun
Filter:
Lesnichi
18
Lesnichi 2026.07.06 03:39 
 

Индикатор хороший, но не думаю что мне пригодится, слишком узкий диапазон торговли. Для тех кто ищет свои сигналы и у кого есть терпение ждать, вполне себе годный продукт.

Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 08:26 
 

Very smart indicator. Great idea !

cham
924
cham 2025.12.24 10:57 
 

Думаю хороший индикатор , пробую ...

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:36 
 

great work

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

K1mn10
17
K1mn10 2025.04.22 14:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:41 
 

very good

Sureush
115
Sureush 2025.03.16 13:39 
 

very very good indicator. thanks a lot

Edson Nascimento
43
Edson Nascimento 2025.03.05 10:23 
 

aqui Edson do Brasil nota dez para este indicador uma excelente ferramenta meus agradecimento para o criador deste indicador meus parabéns

Johannes Human
270
Johannes Human 2025.03.04 07:29 
 

Good for any timeframe, clear and easy to read at a glance.

Dachs87
169
Dachs87 2024.12.06 12:47 
 

sehr sehr gut

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:26 
 

Отличный

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.22 02:52 
 

Muito bonito e limpo esse indicador no gráfico, deixa as tendencias fáceis de ver e são muito intuitivas pelas cores das linhas, os pontos de entrada dele também são muito bons, e ele faz lembrar do indicador alligator que é outro indicador fantástico do Bill Willians

Andrew Lyn Davies
84
Andrew Lyn Davies 2024.07.12 15:54 
 

Really like using the indicator I use it on the 10 minute time and also use the 5 minute for entries .

elva0608
68
elva0608 2024.06.13 10:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sulton Isroilov
652
Sulton Isroilov 2024.06.12 10:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:30 
 

great

Gloria Sarpong
10097
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 15:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Bacelar
168
John Bacelar 2024.03.30 23:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
Reply to review