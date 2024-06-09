Pips Harvester MT4

Pips Harvester

This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades.  pairs, which is the currency pair  It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expert should be among the experts that you rely on daily. It is truly a miracle. The idea of ​​its composition is very deep and complex. Do not miss this expert. It is a breakthrough in the world of trading.

Pips Harvester  blog   

    

after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel  

 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way    

3.      advanced trend filter to be with the trend

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 


Recommended Settings  Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread 

Minimum Balance: recommended $1000+

Timeframe: M30  Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, EURGBP 

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

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