Never Give Up

Main features

l   A martingale strategy based on 3 low volatilily currencies (AUDNZD, EURGBP and USACAD) with different take profit settings.

l   Use Stochastic and Moving Average as an entry.

l   Use ATR to determine the pips steps of each order added.

l   Include Breakeven setting to lower the maximum drawdown

l   Risk Management: account stop loss in $2000

l   Solid live signal to monitor the real-time result

Requirement

l   Hedging account is needed.

l   A low spread, slippage and commission ECN broker is recommended.

l   The EA should run on a VPS continuously

 Set up

l   Sign up an ECN account that allow hedging with minimum deposit of $2000.

l   This EA is required to run on 3 charts

l   Set files are provided on a blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749740

l   Chart 1M30 AUDNZD Chart.

l           Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for AUDNZD.

l   Chart 2M30 EURGBP Chart.

l           Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for EURGBP.

l   Chart 3M30 USDCAD Chart.

l           Drag the EA to the chart and load the preset for USDCAD.

  Parameters

l   Please refer to the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749740

 Disclaimer

l   Martingale strategy is a high profit while high risk strategy.

l   In no event will authors be liable for any damages whatsoever, use at your own risk.


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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