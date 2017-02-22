PZ Triple Top Bottom

5

Leverage triple top and bottom patterns for better market timing

The triple top and bottom pattern is a type of chart pattern used in to predict the reversal of trend. The pattern occurs when the price creates three peaks at nearly the same price level. The bounce off the resistance near the third peak is a clear indication that buying interest is becoming exhausted, which indicates that a reversal is about to occur. 

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Clear trading signals
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Implements performance statistics
  • Customizable Fibonacci retracement levels
  • Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • The indicator can be used to find continuation or reversal patterns
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

These patterns can expand, and the indicator follows the pattern by repainting. However, the indicator implements a twist to make it easier to trade: it waits for a Donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade, making its signals very reliable and mostly non repainting.


Input Parameters

When loading the indicator to any chart, you will be presented with a set of options as input parameters. Don't despair if you think they are too many, because parameters are grouped into self-explanatory blocks. This is what each block of parameters does.

  • Amplitude - The amplitude represents the minimum amount of bars between alternative price points. To find big patterns, increase the amplitude parameter. To find smaller patterns, decrease the amplitude parameter. You can load the indicator many times in the chart with different amplitudes.
  • Min. Retracement - The minimum Fibonacci retracement needed in a pattern.
  • Max. Retracement - The maximum Fibonacci retracement possible in a pattern.
  • Top/Bottom Retracement- This parameter describes how "flat" must the top or bottom be.
  • Max History Bars - Amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator loads in the chart.
  • Display Stats - Show or hide the statistics dashboard and performance data.
  • Display SL/TP Levels - Show or hide suitable SL and TP levels for each signal.
  • Drawing Options - Colors and sizes for bullish or bearish lines and labels, as well as font sizes.
  • Breakouts - Colors and sizes for breakout arrows.
  • Alerts - Enable or disable alerts at will.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 1
pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2017.04.27 07:10 
 

Does everything that it says better than all the rest,

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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pnutfx503
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pnutfx503 2017.04.27 07:10 
 

Does everything that it says better than all the rest,

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