BreakEven Trade Manager MT4

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is a lightweight and easy-to-use trading utility for MetaTrader 4 that helps you open, manage, and automatically protect trades directly from the chart.

The utility combines fast manual order execution with automatic BreakEven management, helping reduce routine actions and improve position control.

TradeHub Trading Utilities

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 is the first product in the TradeHub Trading Utilities collection — a growing ecosystem of professional MetaTrader tools designed for fast, efficient, and reliable trade management.

Each utility is focused on a single task and can be used independently or combined with other TradeHub products.

Planned utilities include:

  • Trailing Stop Manager
  • Partial Close Manager
  • Position Protector
  • Auto Close Manager
  • and more...

Key Features

  • One-click Buy & Sell
  • One-click Close managed positions
  • Automatic BreakEven
  • Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Adjustable Trade Volume
  • Symbol & Magic Number Filters
  • Multiple Distance Modes
  • Custom Trade Comment
  • Clean and Lightweight Trading Panel
  • Hedging & Netting Support

Automatic BreakEven

The utility automatically moves Stop Loss to the BreakEven level after the position reaches the specified profit distance.

Available settings:

  • Configurable BreakEven Trigger
  • Positive, Zero or Negative BreakEven Offset
  • Support for Buy and Sell positions
  • Symbol filtering
  • Magic Number filtering
  • Management of multiple open positions

A negative offset can be used when you want Stop Loss to remain slightly below the entry price for Buy positions or slightly above the entry price for Sell positions.

Trading Panel

The compact chart panel provides quick access to the main trading operations.

Available actions:

  • Buy
  • Sell
  • Close

Before opening a position, you can specify:

  • Lot Size
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit

The entered values can be changed directly on the panel without reopening the Expert Advisor settings.

Position Filters

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 can manage only the positions that match the selected filters.

Symbol Filter

  • Current Symbol
  • All Symbols

Magic Number Filter

  • All Magic Numbers
  • Selected Magic Number

The selected Magic Number is also assigned to positions opened from the trading panel.

This makes it possible to separate positions opened by this utility from positions opened manually or by other Expert Advisors.

Distance Modes

The utility supports several distance calculation modes:

  • Points
  • Pips by Digits
  • Pips as Point × 10

This allows the utility to work correctly with brokers and symbols that use different quote formats.

Input Parameters

Trading Panel

  • Lot Size
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Magic Number
  • Trade Comment

Position Management

  • Symbol Scope
  • Magic Number Scope
  • BreakEven Trigger
  • BreakEven Offset
  • Distance Mode

Interface

  • Font Scale

Suitable For

BreakEven Trade Manager MT4 can be useful for:

  • Manual Forex traders
  • CFD traders
  • Scalpers
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Multi-symbol trading
  • Traders using several Expert Advisors with different Magic Numbers

Important Information

  • The utility must remain attached to a chart for automatic BreakEven management to work.
  • Automated trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 4.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are subject to the broker's minimum stop and freeze-level requirements.
  • The Close button affects only positions matching the selected Symbol and Magic Number filters.
  • The utility does not guarantee profit and does not replace proper risk management.

Why Choose BreakEven Trade Manager MT4?

  • Fast one-click trading
  • Automatic BreakEven protection
  • Flexible Symbol & Magic Number filtering
  • Lightweight and responsive
  • Clean and intuitive interface
  • Designed for everyday trading

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
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