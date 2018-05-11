Buffer Reader

5

The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe.

You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export.

The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files.


How it works

  1. Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter.
  2. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total.
  3. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter.
  4. Copy the correct name of the custom indicator, if its under a folder, please add the name of the folder e.g: FolderName\IndicatorName.
  5. Click OK to display the data.
  6. Click Export to copy all the data to the csv file (the name of the file will be the same as the indicator name).





Reviews 7
Aleksandr Chernykh
609
Aleksandr Chernykh 2025.08.10 18:08 
 

Очень удобно, спасибо!

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2025.08.06 17:58 
 

Excellent - thank you!

Ricardo Dacosta
887
Ricardo Dacosta 2019.09.10 01:02 
 

Great and easy to use tool to be able to download buffer data from indicators

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
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Aleksandr Chernykh
609
Aleksandr Chernykh 2025.08.10 18:08 
 

Очень удобно, спасибо!

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2025.08.06 17:58 
 

Excellent - thank you!

Raini
89
Raini 2021.07.17 17:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mahertom
66
mahertom 2021.03.30 05:42 
 

very good tool, helpful for those who are not programmers.

Ricardo Dacosta
887
Ricardo Dacosta 2019.09.10 01:02 
 

Great and easy to use tool to be able to download buffer data from indicators

Peter
1128
Peter 2018.06.22 12:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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